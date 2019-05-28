autoevolution

2022 BMW iNext to Use a Single, Free-Floating Curved Touchscreen Display

When the BMW iNext launches in 2021, the model is poised to become the carmaker’s technology flagship. As such, the number of innovations to be deployed in it is likely to be huge, and few of them could possibly be revolutionary for the auto industry.
BMW previewed the iNext last year, describing it as the start of a “new era of sheer driving pleasure” and releasing only limited details about the car’s appearance and what will power it along. The Germans even showed a few images of the interior, presenting the car with a clean and clear dashboard adorned by two large screens.

Those screens, apparently, will not go into the production version, BMW announced on Tuesday (May 28). Instead, the 2022 BMW iNext will rely on a single, free-floating curved display to handle all the infotainment needs of drivers and passengers.

Mounted on an “extremely slim magnesium bracket” on the dashboard, the screen will appear, when looked at from the interior, as if it has no connection whatsoever with the dashboard behind it.

Curved toward the driver seat, the screen will still allow the front passenger to see and access information, and items on the screen will even be shiftable back and forth, between the part of the screen in the driver’s direct field of vision and the one in front of the passenger.

The exact specs of the screen were not detailed, but BMW says it will be made of high-quality materials, including non-reflecting glass that eliminates the need for fitting a hood to combat glare.

Robert Irlinger, the head of BMW I, says the Curved Display, as it is officially called, will enable "intuitive, natural and ergonomically perfect use of the touch function.”

The 2022 BMW iNext will be manufactured at the Dingolfing plant in Germany, alongside the plug-in hybrid versions of the 5 and 7 Series.
