BMW X1 Facelift Leaked in China, looks Sporty

The X1 was the first BMW model to make a successful transition to a FWD platform shared with MINI. However, it's getting a little old and is about to receive a mid-life facelift. 2 photos



In any case, while looking for changes, we immediately spotted the bold new grille and headlights, which are both tributes to bigger SUVs like the X5 and X7.



At the same time, the lower part of the bumper has revised elements which are created with the same aesthetics as the X2, but not directly copied. Around the rear, changes are mainly limited to the skirt and taillights. It's possible that the European and American models will have extra body kits for M Sport X or xLine trim levels. Unless we're mistaken, the Chinese model even has a different codename (F49 vs. F48).



We've seen X1 prototypes with blue brakes and large double exhausts, so it's very likely that the range will be topped off by the 306 horsepower "



The interior will also be revised, with parts like the infotainment and dashboard being shared with the new 1 Series hatchback. At the same time, the transmission tunnel will be revised around a new auto gearbox shifter.



We've seen X1 prototypes with blue brakes and large double exhausts, so it's very likely that the range will be topped off by the 306 horsepower "M35i xDrive" engine you find on the X2, as well as the big MINI John Cooper Works models.

The interior will also be revised, with parts like the infotainment and dashboard being shared with the new 1 Series hatchback. At the same time, the transmission tunnel will be revised around a new auto gearbox shifter.

As far as the engines are concerned, we don't expect any changes, as BMW has introduced several since last fall. The 2019 models you probably don't know about include the 140 HP 18i with a DCT gearbox and GPF tech used throughout. America's updates could include an entry-level 20i unit to combat cheaper rivals and preempt the Mercedes GLB 220.