Suspect Poops in Car During Break-In, Makes it Easier For The Cops

22 May 2019, 13:07 UTC ·
by
It makes little sense to leave an actual, physical and very gross trail when you commit a crime, but what do we know. One car thief from California obviously doesn’t feel the same way.
On Monday, someone went through several cars in the residential neighborhood of Otay Ranch in San Diego, California, but he wasn’t exactly the sharpest tool in the shed. Not only was he captured on surveillance cameras but he also left 2 different samples of his DNA behind.

The dude first broke into Tammy Ledonne’s Honda, NBC San Diego reports. He stole from there electronics worth an estimated $2,000, including a laptop and a Cannon camera. He then went across the street and tried other cars, before being able to get into Cate Helm’s SUV.

Both cars were parked right outside their owners’ home, but the report doesn’t say whether they were locked at the time of the incident.

Once in the SUV, the thief didn’t steal anything, but he did leave a nasty piece of memorabilia behind: he pooped on Helm’s daughter’s sweater. The report also says that he is believed to have urinated in another car, so that means that he left cops 2 different samples they can use to track him down.

And track him down they will. In the meantime, Ledonne is playing detective: she found the laptop and the camera on the sales site OfferUp, but the Cannon has already been sold. She’s passed the information to the detectives and is also offering a $200 reward for whoever brings back her camera, as it contains precious photos of her recently-deceased grandma.

While playing detective does give her some peace of mind, she’s still not over what happened. “It just kind of shatters your world a little bit to know someone is doing this,” Ledonne says for the media outlet.

We imagine that poor girl who found human poop on her sweater can relate.
