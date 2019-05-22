Suspect Poops in Car During Break-In, Makes it Easier For The Cops

It makes little sense to leave an actual, physical and very gross trail when you commit a crime, but what do we know. One car thief from California obviously doesn’t feel the same way.

The dude first broke into Tammy Ledonne’s SUV .



Both cars were parked right outside their owners’ home, but the report doesn’t say whether they were locked at the time of the incident.



Once in the SUV, the thief didn’t steal anything, but he did leave a nasty piece of memorabilia behind: he pooped on Helm’s daughter’s sweater. The report also says that he is believed to have urinated in another car, so that means that he left cops 2 different samples they can use to track him down.



And track him down they will. In the meantime, Ledonne is playing detective: she found the laptop and the camera on the sales site OfferUp, but the Cannon has already been sold. She’s passed the information to the detectives and is also offering a $200 reward for whoever brings back her camera, as it contains precious photos of her recently-deceased grandma.



While playing detective does give her some peace of mind, she’s still not over what happened. “It just kind of shatters your world a little bit to know someone is doing this,” Ledonne says for the media outlet.



