We have 3 people in custody following a pursuit around #Solihull and #YardleyWood vehicle reported stolen in a burglary a few hours earlier, great team work with @NPASBirmingham and @ResponseWMP All 3 makes well known & wanted for similar crimes across @WMPolice area #OpCantil pic.twitter.com/uI5IdIqoeH — WMP Traffic (@Trafficwmp) May 4, 2019

And yes, the blue car is my police vehicle. No damage caused and it’s already on route to its next job. #MeantToParkItThere #LikeAGlove @UKCopHumour & B pic.twitter.com/y4nuahn1ob — WMP Traffic (@Trafficwmp) May 4, 2019

Thanks to our friends at @NPASBirmingham for the Ariel photograph of our outstanding parking #LikeAGlove pic.twitter.com/tqJ9Huh3dU — WMP Traffic (@Trafficwmp) May 4, 2019

One of the most recent to get attention worldwide was the one detailing an intense, 10-minute pursuit of a stolen Audi A1 hatchback. The chase ended in a brook in a public park, with the getaway car crashed into it and the unmarked police cruiser parked dangerously on the edge.Well, “parked” might be an overstatement here, based on the aerial footage and pictures released by the department on its official Twitter page. “Yes, the blue car is my police vehicle. No damage caused and it’s already on route to its next job. #MeantToParkItThere #LikeAGlove,” the initial tweet says.Other photos show the front of the Audi, which is with its front end in the stream. However, it’s the footage that truly does justice to the situation: it shows the Audi speeding towards the stream of water, while one of the passengers tries to run alongside it. As the car goes down into the brook, running man jumps over the stream of water. He continues running, just as the driver and another passenger emerge and try to make their escape on foot.The unmarked blue BMW cruiser follows shortly. It skids on the side of the brook and turns sideways, teetering dangerously on the edge – but it doesn’t fall.The police say that the three suspects, aged 16 through 18 were wanted for similar crimes. The pursuit was initiated after a call about a stolen vehicle being used in a robbery. All 3 were caught not far away from the crash site and no one was injured.