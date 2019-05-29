autoevolution

Woman Shoplifts from Walmart, Hides in Her Car Trunk Afterwards

29 May 2019, 12:50 UTC ·
by
Home > News > U-turn
One’s woman plan of getting away with shoplifting from her local Walmart failed miserably when cops thought to look over surveillance camera footage, and found her hiding in her car trunk.
38 photos
2020 Ford Police Interceptor Utility2020 Ford Police Interceptor Utility2020 Ford Police Interceptor Utility2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer Platinum2020 Ford Explorer Platinum2020 Ford Explorer Platinum2020 Ford Explorer Platinum2020 Ford Explorer Platinum2020 Ford Explorer Platinum2020 Ford Explorer Platinum2020 Ford Explorer Platinum2020 Ford Explorer Platinum2020 Ford Explorer Platinum
Melinda Reeves, 34, of Wilson, North Carolina, drove to Walmart in Clayton and started putting stuff into her purse, without an intention to pay for it, WRAL reports. Loss prevention officials (aka security guards at Walmart) saw her doing it and confronted her about it: that’s when she turned tails and ran away.

“When staff members approached Reeves, she became confrontational and ran out of the store,” the report notes. The officials called the police, who immediately started looking out for vehicles leaving the parking lot.

When they couldn’t come across the thief, they decided to have a look at surveillance video to see if they could pinpoint the car she’d arrived in. They found it and were surprised to see that it had not left the parking lot. When they approached the vehicle, they saw that lid of the trunk was ajar and there was some movement inside.

Reeves came out when told to and willingly went with the officers. She must’ve realized she’d exhausted all possibilities to flee with the stolen merchandise – which, by the way, was a mere trifle.

“Police found a bottle of wine, a package of laundry detergent and a Little Mermaid toy. The merchandise was worth $16.83,” the publication reports. “Reeves was charged with shoplifting and has been trespassed from all Walmarts. She was taken to jail on a $2,500 bond.”

This was a lot of hustle and bustle that wasn’t worth it, as Reeves must have told herself on the way to jail. The report doesn’t say whether she has priors or if alcohol was a factor in her skewed decision-making process.
fail lol driver trunk police North Carolina
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Top 5 Convenient EV/PHEV Home Chargers Can Cars Be Hacked? Inside Secure CSO Asaf Ashkenazi Says Yes. By AnyoneCan Cars Be Hacked? Inside Secure CSO Asaf Ashkenazi Says Yes. By Anyone
Car, Go Make Me Some Money! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Alfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor RacingAlfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor Racing
On Electric Harleys and New Generations 5 Essential Car Accessories for the Summer Vacation Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious How the Aston Martin Aeroblade Works When Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race CarWhen Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race Car
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How Cadillac Super Cruise Hands-Free Driving System Works The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Manipulated Into Liking Cars Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
Latest car models:
BMW X1BMW X1 CrossoverRENAULT ArkanaRENAULT Arkana CrossoverSKODA Citigo-e IVSKODA Citigo-e IV SmallBMW 1 SeriesBMW 1 Series CompactOPEL Corsa-eOPEL Corsa-e CompactAll car models  
 
 