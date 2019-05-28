autoevolution

Teen Ejected, Killed in Single-Car Crash After Friends Lit Fireworks Inside Car

28 May 2019, 12:20 UTC ·
by
Home > News > U-turn
Teens are not exactly the most reasonable, down to earth people, and this incident is proof of how a stupid, momentary decision can have life-altering (and life-ending) consequences.
32 photos
Toyota Corolla Hybrid Wagon Has Giant Trunk and Even Bigger Tablet in ParisToyota Corolla Hybrid Wagon Has Giant Trunk and Even Bigger Tablet in ParisToyota Corolla Hybrid Wagon Has Giant Trunk and Even Bigger Tablet in ParisToyota Corolla Hybrid Wagon Has Giant Trunk and Even Bigger Tablet in ParisToyota Corolla Hybrid Wagon Has Giant Trunk and Even Bigger Tablet in ParisToyota Corolla Hybrid Wagon Has Giant Trunk and Even Bigger Tablet in ParisToyota Corolla Hybrid Wagon Has Giant Trunk and Even Bigger Tablet in ParisToyota Corolla Hybrid Wagon Has Giant Trunk and Even Bigger Tablet in ParisToyota Corolla Hybrid Wagon Has Giant Trunk and Even Bigger Tablet in ParisToyota Corolla Hybrid Wagon Has Giant Trunk and Even Bigger Tablet in ParisToyota Corolla Hybrid Wagon Has Giant Trunk and Even Bigger Tablet in ParisToyota Corolla Hybrid Wagon Has Giant Trunk and Even Bigger Tablet in ParisToyota Corolla Hybrid Wagon Has Giant Trunk and Even Bigger Tablet in ParisToyota Corolla Hybrid Wagon Has Giant Trunk and Even Bigger Tablet in ParisToyota Corolla Hybrid Wagon Has Giant Trunk and Even Bigger Tablet in ParisToyota Corolla Hybrid Wagon Has Giant Trunk and Even Bigger Tablet in ParisToyota Corolla Hybrid Wagon Has Giant Trunk and Even Bigger Tablet in ParisToyota Corolla Hybrid Wagon Has Giant Trunk and Even Bigger Tablet in ParisToyota Corolla Hybrid Wagon Has Giant Trunk and Even Bigger Tablet in ParisToyota Corolla Hybrid Wagon Has Giant Trunk and Even Bigger Tablet in ParisToyota Corolla Hybrid Wagon Has Giant Trunk and Even Bigger Tablet in ParisToyota Corolla Hybrid Wagon Has Giant Trunk and Even Bigger Tablet in ParisToyota Corolla Hybrid Wagon Has Giant Trunk and Even Bigger Tablet in ParisToyota Corolla Hybrid Wagon Has Giant Trunk and Even Bigger Tablet in ParisToyota Corolla Hybrid Wagon Has Giant Trunk and Even Bigger Tablet in ParisToyota Corolla Hybrid Wagon Has Giant Trunk and Even Bigger Tablet in ParisToyota Corolla Hybrid Wagon Has Giant Trunk and Even Bigger Tablet in ParisToyota Corolla Hybrid Wagon Has Giant Trunk and Even Bigger Tablet in ParisToyota Corolla Hybrid Wagon Has Giant Trunk and Even Bigger Tablet in ParisToyota Corolla Hybrid Wagon Has Giant Trunk and Even Bigger Tablet in ParisToyota Corolla Hybrid Wagon Has Giant Trunk and Even Bigger Tablet in Paris
Four teenagers went out for a ride in a red 2001 Toyota Echo over the weekend in Kellogg, Idaho. They ended up crashing into the median and one of the passengers was thrown from the wreck. He was pronounced dead upon arrival to a nearby hospital.

Now, the Idaho State Police is investigating the possibility that the teens were lighting fireworks inside the vehicle, as it was speeding down I-90. Alcohol was not a factor in the single-vehicle accident. A photo of the wreck is also attached to this article.

“Sadly, last night’s crash on I-90 near Kellogg was fatal. An 18-year old passenger was ejected and died from his injuries. No alcohol is suspected,” the department writes on the official Twitter page. “Distracted driving is being investigated as a cause as there is evidence fireworks were being ignited inside the vehicle.”

The victim has been identified as Colten Holzheu. Ryan Rodriguez, also 18, was at the wheel. The department doesn’t whether he will be facing charges in friend’s death, as the decision is pending on the outcome of the ongoing investigation. No word on whether the other 2 passengers were hurt in the crash.

Needless to say, lighting fireworks inside a moving vehicle is not smart. Neither is blowing soap balloons or moving around, or doing anything that could potentially distract the driver. Wearing a seatbelt at all times when the car is moving is ideal, as it protects from the exact thing that happened to this poor teen: being ejected from the car in case of a crash. In other words, seatbelts do save lives, this is not just a marketing motto.

Toyota accident distracted driving death police Idaho
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? 5 Essential Car Accessories for the Summer Vacation When Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race CarWhen Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race Car
Manipulated Into Liking Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Can Cars Be Hacked? Inside Secure CSO Asaf Ashkenazi Says Yes. By AnyoneCan Cars Be Hacked? Inside Secure CSO Asaf Ashkenazi Says Yes. By Anyone
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Top 5 Convenient EV/PHEV Home Chargers The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious How the Aston Martin Aeroblade Works Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Car, Go Make Me Some Money! How Cadillac Super Cruise Hands-Free Driving System Works Alfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor RacingAlfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor Racing
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit How to Use the Tesla Autopilot No-Confirmation Lane Change Option Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
Latest car models:
RENAULT ArkanaRENAULT Arkana CrossoverSKODA Citigo-e IVSKODA Citigo-e IV CompactBMW 1 SeriesBMW 1 Series CompactOPEL Corsa-eOPEL Corsa-e CompactSKODA SuperbSKODA Superb CompactAll car models  
 
 