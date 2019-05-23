SpaceX Is a Money Factory for Elon Musk, Logs $2 Billion in 2018

5 Audi A4 Driver Dares to Honk, Mustang Driver Messes Him And His Car Up

4 New Jersey Driver Swings Machete at Motorist in Road Rage Altercation

3 Naked Woman Causes a Scene in Traffic, During Road Rage Altercation

2 Lane Merging in Texas: One Machete, Two Cars, Total Insanity

1 Driver Almost Runs Over Pensioner in The Streets, Attacks Him Afterwards

More on this:

Dude With Rocket Launcher Proves Picking a Fight on the Road Isn’t Smart

Violent incidents and accidents caused by road rage are no longer an exception: road rage is a widespread phenomenon that doesn’t differentiate based on gender, race or wealth. 38 photos



A couple of soldiers deployed in the Middle East put their own spin on a road rage altercation, to show just how badly it can end and to prove that shooting your mouth off when you don’t know the guy or gal in the other car isn’t smart. Or safe.



The video is actually dated 2018, but it’s only gaining traction online now. Posted by



At the beginning of the video, one man tells the other, who is also shooting: “You ain’t gonna do s**t about it.” The altercation has already started and we have no way of knowing what led to it: maybe it was some minor fender bender that set the dude off, or lane merging gone wrong, or a more serious thing.



We don’t get much time to think about it, though: the passenger in the car with the camera picks up the missile launcher and points it at the black dude. “Imma blow this motherf***er to smithereens,” he says, as the black dude drives off scared.



Now, this video may be old and / or too visibly staged to be properly entertaining, but it does speak to the harsh reality of these type of incidents. Pulling over next to someone in traffic to yell profanities at them won’t solve anything and might also put you in danger.



That person could be carrying a gun or



So be smart and don’t give in to road rage. *Warning:

The footage below contains graphic language that might offend.



Road rage is as inclusive as we’d wish other areas of life were, but that’s not a good thing. The worst part is that road rage escalates potentially non-violent arguments, sometimes with fatal consequences.A couple of soldiers deployed in the Middle East put their own spin on a road rage altercation, to show just how badly it can end and to prove that shooting your mouth off when you don’t know the guy or gal in the other car isn’t smart. Or safe.The video is actually dated 2018, but it’s only gaining traction online now. Posted by Viral Hog , it comes with the caption, “Agents in a Middle Eastern combat zone create a funny road-rage video with an inert law m72 rocket launcher. The launcher was recovered after being reported stolen.”At the beginning of the video, one man tells the other, who is also shooting: “You ain’t gonna do s**t about it.” The altercation has already started and we have no way of knowing what led to it: maybe it was some minor fender bender that set the dude off, or lane merging gone wrong, or a more serious thing.We don’t get much time to think about it, though: the passenger in the car with the camera picks up the missile launcher and points it at the black dude. “Imma blow this motherf***er to smithereens,” he says, as the black dude drives off scared.Now, this video may be old and / or too visibly staged to be properly entertaining, but it does speak to the harsh reality of these type of incidents. Pulling over next to someone in traffic to yell profanities at them won’t solve anything and might also put you in danger.That person could be carrying a gun or a machete or have some other thing they’d be willing to use as a weapon, and you never know.So be smart and don’t give in to road rage.The footage below contains graphic language that might offend.