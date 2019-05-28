autoevolution

Two Men Die Trying to Jump Drawbridge in Chevy Cruze

This always looks good in the movies: a car is coming to a drawbridge that’s beginning to go up, to allow boats to pass. Because the driver is in a rush (the bad guys aren’t gonna catch themselves), he accelerates and jumps over the gap, landing safely on the other side.
This is real life, though, and a stunt of this kind cost 2 daredevils their life. The incident happened in Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana, on a drawbridge over Lake Charles. The two men have been identified by the Louisiana State Police as 23-year-old Alejandro Cazares and 32-year-old Roberto Alejandro Moreno.

Cazares was driving a red 2016 Chevrolet Cruze when, according to eyewitness accounts, he arrived at the drawbridge. Just then, the bridge was coming up to allow a boat to pass, and Cazares thought this would be a good time to try the stunt he had probably seen in the movies.

“According to a witness, the passenger (Moreno) exited the vehicle and pushed the gate arm up,” the LSP writes in a statement on the official Facebook page. “Cazares drove under the gate and picked up Moreno before proceeding towards the ramp located at the end of the bridge. After stopping briefly, Cazares placed the vehicle in reverse then accelerated forward in an attempt to ‘jump’ the ramp of the bridge. The vehicle became airborne, landed in the waterway, and sank to the bottom.”

Cazares died on the spot, still inside the car. Moreno made it out, but still didn’t survive. When first responders arrived at the scene, after witnesses called them, they found both victims in the water, the LSP says.

Toxicology tests are underway to determine if the two men were under the influence when they made this terrible choice. Reports online say that, only hours before, they were out drinking and even posted photos and videos of themselves downing shots and drinking beer.

