German Cop Shames Drivers Taking Pictures of Fatal Crash, Invites Them to See

23 May 2019, 11:22 UTC ·
by
Like in most countries, in Germany it is illegal to use a cellphone when you’re driving, regardless if you’re using it to scroll through pictures, read and write emails, talk on it or snap photos.
Also in Germany, it’s illegal to take pictures of accident scenes, but that’s definitely not stopping drivers from doing it. One traffic cop, Stefan Pfeiffer by his name, is shaming as many of them as he can, in the hopes that it will curb this kind of dangerous behavior.

Footage from a documentary has popped up on social media, showing the officer shaming at least 2 van drivers going past a fatal accident site on Autobahn 6. Because of the attention it’s been getting, BR24 posted it with English subtitles as well, and you will find it at the bottom of the page.

At first, Pfeiffer pulls over a van driver and, to the driver’s shock, invited him to “show you something.” He actually intends to take him to where the body is laying on the tarmac so he can snap as many pictures as he wants, as he later clarifies. Surprised, the driver declines.

“Shame on you,” the cop tells him before informing him that he has to pay a €128 fine for taking pictures at the scene of an accident.

A second driver is caught doing the same thing, so the cop tells him that the dead man is from his home country. “Shame on you,” he reiterates when the driver backs away apologizing.

“For us, it is a chance to confront people about their behavior,” the officer tells the camera. “If we just make them pay 128.50 Euro and send them off again I’m pretty sure they won’t learn anything. I think they have to realize what they’re actually doing. And we notice that this direct confrontation shocks the people and they realize that this is not a game but bitter reality.”

