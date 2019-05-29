autoevolution

Driver Gets Ticket for Scratching His Face

29 May 2019, 11:52 UTC ·
by
Home > News > U-turn
Distracted driving is no joke, so police everywhere don’t look kindly on drivers who use their cellphones while at the wheel. As it happens, this poor dude didn’t do that, even though he got a ticket for it.
7 photos
Dubai Police reveal epic new Beast Patrol SUVDubai Police reveal epic new Beast Patrol SUVDubai Police reveal epic new Beast Patrol SUVDubai Police reveal epic new Beast Patrol SUVDubai Police reveal epic new Beast Patrol SUVDubai Police reveal epic new Beast Patrol SUV
A driver surnamed Liu, from Jinan, eastern Shandong province, China, received a notice at home informing him that he’d been busted talking on his cellphone while driving his Peugeot, the BBC reports. Attached was also a photo of him in the act.

The only trouble was that, as you can see in the photo above, Liu was only scratching his face – or using an invisible cellphone, as commenters on Chinese social media have suggested once his story went viral, which, by the way, isn’t illegal.

“He was told that he would receive two points on his license and was also ordered to pay a 50 yuan (£5.70; $7.25) fine,” the BBC notes.

Because he knew he was innocent, Liu contacted the authorities by phone but couldn’t get an answer, so he did what every frustrated human being does these days: he went on social media to vent and shame whoever looked at that photo and decided he was breaking the law.

“I often see people online exposed for driving and touching [others'] legs,” he wrote on Sina Weibo, according to the same media outlet, “but this morning, for touching my face, I was also snapped 'breaking the rules'!”

When his story got picked up by local media, he finally got his answer: the city’s traffic authority canceled his ticket, saying that “the traffic surveillance system automatically identifies a driver's motion and then takes a photo.” In other words, blame it on the AI.

The BBC notes that, as of now, China has over 170 million surveillance cameras, with plans to install another 400 million by 2020. Liu’s story has reopened the debate on privacy on Chinese ground and whether it exists anymore or is entirely a matter of the past.
distracted driving texting texting and driving police surveillance ai China
Manipulated Into Liking Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Alfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor RacingAlfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor Racing
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy How the Aston Martin Aeroblade Works Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit How Cadillac Super Cruise Hands-Free Driving System Works When Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race CarWhen Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race Car
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Use the Tesla Autopilot No-Confirmation Lane Change Option Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
Car, Go Make Me Some Money! 5 Essential Car Accessories for the Summer Vacation Can Cars Be Hacked? Inside Secure CSO Asaf Ashkenazi Says Yes. By AnyoneCan Cars Be Hacked? Inside Secure CSO Asaf Ashkenazi Says Yes. By Anyone
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious Top 5 Convenient EV/PHEV Home Chargers Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
Latest car models:
BMW X1BMW X1 CrossoverRENAULT ArkanaRENAULT Arkana CrossoverSKODA Citigo-e IVSKODA Citigo-e IV SmallBMW 1 SeriesBMW 1 Series CompactOPEL Corsa-eOPEL Corsa-e CompactAll car models  
 
 