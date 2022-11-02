Inside the Hot Wheels AutoStrasse Series, 1973 Volvo 142 GL Is the New Star

Most of the big stores in my area have started stockpiling Hot Wheels cars as the people running them figured out how much the demand has increased recently. Sadly, most of the products are starting to become "peg warmers," as we call them, seeing that people have already bought what they wanted. But today, I came across the Raijin Express Treasure Hunt and the black Liberty Walk Nissan S15. And I'm quite excited to add them to my collection.