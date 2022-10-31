Certain Hot Wheels Collectors Can Get Their Hands on This Exclusive Subaru Impreza WRX

Once you start collecting Hot Wheels, you're in it for life. Even if you try holding back from buying more and more cars, it will be a difficult thing to do. Back in September, Mattel revealed a Target-exclusive mail-in collectible.
The 1985 Ford Bronco required you to buy $20 worth of Hot Wheels and then a few more steps. Of course, you can always skip the line and head on over to eBay and buy it from there, but expect to pay extra to do so. Now, there's a new store-exclusive item you can get.
The Subaru Impreza WRX features the same type of paint scheme that we saw on the Bronco, but this time the campaign is available only in Best Buy stores. It all started on the 30th of October and will be going on until the 24th of December. While there are several castings of the Subaru Impreza going around, this one is slightly less common.
It was first introduced in 2017 as part of the Car Culture: Cars & Donuts series. And then it had a second appearance with the 2019 Replica Entertainment: Gumball 3000 set. So this means we are now looking at its third iteration, which makes it all the more special. As was the case with the Bronco, you can get it on eBay for $50 give or take. But be aware of the fact that it's going to be a pre-order and you'll still have to wait to take delivery of the item.
is set at $44.99.
The cool part about this change in tactics is that you'll find four cars inside that you couldn't normally get elsewhere. The Custom 1970 Honda N600 has only been around since 2021, and so far it has been sold in Cream Yellow, Teal, and White. This means Candy Red is the fourth version of Ryu Asada's casting, but it's not the most exciting car here.
One thing we noticed is that all four castings were designed by the late Ryu Asada. And this is likely yet another way of honoring his name. And all four vehicles have been introduced in 2021. The Dodge Van isn't half bad, but the Super Treasure Hunt version from last year was considerably better.
You can't overlook the Mclaren F1, but then again there's a nicer Premium version of this included in the Car Culture: Jay Leno's Garage set. So you'd have to agree that the star of the show is the orange Porsche 935. We've seen five different variations for this casting so far, but this one will bring some color to your collection. As this campaign is targeted at people living in the USA, collectors from outside the country will have to go down the eBay route to get access to these collectibles. Thank God we live in an age where almost everything is just a click away, as long as you can afford it.
