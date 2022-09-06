Certain Hot Wheels Collectors Can Get Their Hands on This Special 1985 Ford Bronco

There are multiple ways of starting or growing a Hot Wheels collection. It all depends on how much time you have on your hands, how big of a budget you're willing to spend, and also where you are located in.
Buying all of your items from an online market or store can be quite expensive, although it will speed up the process. Going on a "hunt" for your favorite models can land you a Super Treasure Hunt or at least a Treasure Hunt, all while eating up a smaller chunk of your budget.
But you have to account for the fuel you'll burn while driving to several stores and back home. And you'll probably spend a few hours every time you go out, and that can happen twice or three times a week.
Depending on your location, you might be fortunate enough to attend a Hot Wheels Annual Convention. And that opens up a whole new list of cars you can buy, that isn't that easily accessible to everyone. And there's also the scenario in which certain stores have exclusive models coming their way.
And now, there's a new item to be on the lookout for the Collector Edition 1985 Ford Bronco. This casting was first introduced in 2013 as part of the Hot Wheels Boulevard series.
There have been only four iterations of it so far, and the most exciting one yet has to be the 2020 Car Culture: Wild Terrain version. That was a replica of a Highway Patrol vehicle, and it featured the same Real Riders 8 Dot rims as this new Target item.
While these are painted dark yellow to match the decals on the car, the spare rim is black. This time Mattel has finished the body in a nice shade of Spectraflame Blue, with Hot Wheels logos on the sides.
Speaking of which, it's not certain at this point how many Broncos will be produced in total. But we do expect there will be a limited supply of them, which means it won't necessarily be easy to get your hands on one if you don't go by the traditional route.
And that implies a few relatively easy steps to follow. First, you need to buy $20 worth of Hot Wheels mainline cars or multipacks from participating Target stores, between the 28th of August and the 29th of October 2022.
Then you'll have to mail the original receipts and blister cards to a designated P.O. Box, along with $7 for each Bronco you're requesting. There's a limit of 10 units per person, but that also implies you'd have to spend $200 plus an extra $70 to get them. Of course, there's also the option of spending $40 to get one off of eBay if you aren't fond of losing too much precious time.
