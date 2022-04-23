Dakar Yellow BMW M3 E46 Is Almost Flawless, Auction Is Open for Seven More Days

I've only driven a single BMW M3 in my life, and it was the E92 model. Sadly, I couldn't go all out in it. I had borrowed it from a friend, who in turn had borrowed it from a friend of his. But thinking of the BMW models that I managed to push to their limits - or mine at least- the E46 is the brand's most balanced, easy-to-drive chassis. Sure, the car I drove had a 4.0-liter BMW engine inside, and it was set up for drifting, but still a lot of fun.
If you had $50,000 in your bank account, and you wanted a fast BMW in your life, what would you aim for? How about a BMW M5 E60? Or perhaps, a supercharged M3 E92? Or would you turn to a newer BMW 335i instead? In the end, it all depends on what you're planning to do with the car in the first place.
The M5's V10 could wake the dead - and all of your neighbors- with an Eisenmann exhaust, but it's still going to be quite heavy. The 335i might be fun, and you can probably take it up to 700-hp easily, but it's not an M car is it?
But eBay seller alexa112144 has got an interesting option for you to look at. The car is located in Woodland Hills, California, and it's finished in a rare shade of yellow called Dakar Gelb. Reportedly, only 337 M3s were finished in this color and it certainly gives it an exotic look, especially with the other upgrades at hand.
This is a 2002 M3 E46 that is sporting an original Pandem Widebody kit, with a set of custom BBS LM wheels. This is the kind of car that could even be on display at SEMA if not for the somewhat worn-out leather on the seats.
supercharger!
The seller hasn't provided a dyno sheet or any info about current performance specs, but it's safe to assume that this thing now has at least 475-hp, judging by official ESS product spec sheets. But that figure could go up to as much as 600-hp with the right specification.
The good part about the whole thing is that the engine was fully rebuilt, as was the transmission, when the supercharger kit was installed, about 20,000 miles (32,186 km) ago. That should give you some peace of mind for the next few years at least.
Either way, this car should be able to hold its own even against newer M cars, at least if those don't have any upgrades of their own. With an upgrade in power, other components had to be replaced as well. The M3 is now sitting on JRZ coil-overs, and stopping power is provided by a full Brembo brake kit front and rear.
According to the odometer, this car is no garage queen. 160,000 miles (257,495 km) over the past 20 years isn't all that bad though. According to the owner, reliability is not an issue with this thing, so your only concern if you want this car is to win the auction 7 days from now. Right now, the highest bid stands at $26,000, but the reserve has not been met yet!
