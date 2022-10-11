1963 Ford Anglia "The Misfit" Wins UK Leg of the Hot Wheels Legends Tour, It Wasn't Easy

We've seen four different winners of the Hot Wheels Legends Tour so far. And all of them have made their way into Mattel's lineup of 1/64 vehicles. In 2018, it was the 2 Jet Z. For 2019, The Nash was awarded the victory.
The 1970 Pontiac Firebird we also saw on Hoonigan's show was up next. And the 2021 trophy went to the United Kingdom, where Lee Johnstone had shown up with his 1969 Volvo P1800 Gasser "Ain't No Saint". You'll be able to find the scaled-down replica of this car in Case B for 2023, so a few months from now.
The UK car scene is an exciting one, to say the least, with a good variety of cars. About 100 people registered for this year's edition of the Legends Tour, but only 11 made it to the grand final.
As previously mentioned, three judges would preside over the whole thing: Helen Stanley of Goblin Works Garage, Jonny Smith of The Late Brake Show, and automotive designer Ian Callum. They have analyzed each car based on Authenticity, Creativity, and Garage Spirit to determine the next potential Hot Wheels Legend.
It's worth noting that Matchbox has a Honda E casting on the market already, but that doesn't apply to Hot Wheels just yet. The next car on the list is the "Vorsche" 911, a rat rod approach to the classic design that has been fitted with a Beetle engine.
A pair of old-school Minis also showed up for the event. These vehicles are original survivors of a bygone era, and would probably go nicely in a twin-pack if they ever get to that point.
The black and pink Nissan Micra was perhaps the most underwhelming vehicle onsite, and it was completely overshadowed by the colorful BMW E21 that looked like a DTM racer. This would be fantastic as part of the Car Culture series, but at least we have the IMSA GTO Audi coming up next to take our minds off of it.
But its 600-hp Cosworth engine pales in comparison to the two drag cars that also made it to the final: a 3,000-hp Ford that rolled off the factory floor in 1937, and a 1934 Ford with just 2,500-hp on tap. But both the judges and the spectators attending the show agreed on the fact that the most fascinating car of the show was something else.
Michael Charalambous started "The Misfit" project by using a rotten Ford Anglia body shell. Hundreds of hours later his vision was complete, and it's safe to say that he has reached his goal: "My vision was for a car that if you pulled up at the traffic lights, you would never pull alongside something similar.”
Power comes from a BMW E30 four-cylinder engine that has been supercharged in the process, and this car gets driven regularly. Even though The Misfit won the UK leg, it still has to go through the Global Semi-Finals on the 10th of November. This year, Mattel will be honoring two participants instead of just one, but we'll know who the winners are on the 12th of November.
