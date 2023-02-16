Littering an Alien World: Perseverance Rover Shows Map of Where It Stashed Mars Samples

There are many things the latest rover to reach Mars has been tasked with doing on location. Perseverance needs to look for signs of past microbial life there, determine the past habitability of the planet, and even produce some oxygen to see if there’s any merit to all that colonization and even terraforming talk. But perhaps its most important mission requires it to make quite a mess of the place.

16 photos Photo: NASA/JPL-Caltech/ASU/MSSS