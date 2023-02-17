The UK Is Betting on Innovative All-Electric Vessels

UK officials are serious about transforming maritime transportation. With support from government funding, zero-emission concepts are turning into real vessels. Artemis Technologies, founded by an Olympic sailing champion, is leading the way.
Iain Percy established Artemis Technologies as an Artemis Racing Team spin-off. Its main focus is an e-foiling technology that can be applied to various types of boats, from workboats to ferries.
The first two vessels that are getting closer to entering service are a crew vessel transfer boat for the offshore energy sector, and a larger passenger ferry for water taxi services. In two years at most, Artemis hopes to bring these concepts to life. And it’s got the cash for that.
The company recently got £6 million ($7.1 million) from the government, as part of the Clean Maritime Demonstration Competition Round 3 (CMDC3). This confirms that the manufacturer is on the right track, after having received equal funding in the Competition’s previous rounds.
It’s not the only maritime innovator to get financial boost. Through the CMDC3, UK’s Department for Transport has selected 19 flagship projects, which will receive a total of £60 million ($71.5 million). And CMDC3 is just a small part of an even wider national program, called UK SHORE.
UK SHORE was officially announced in the Spring of 2022, marking the greatest investment ever made by the government in the maritime sector, an indication that things are clearly about to change.
One of the best things about Artemis Technologies is that it’s not developing a single type of zero-emission boat, but an electric propulsion system that can power different vessels. The Artemis eFoiler is described as a submerged electric drivetrain that’s exceptionally efficient, and has undergone extensive testing so far.
The Artemis workboat is a 12-meter (39 feet) vessel that can carry up to 12 people, cutting through the waves at 34 knots (39 mph/63 kph). It will feature the eFoiler system for reduced drag and noise, and will also come with a fast recharging system. This way, it can cover up to 60 nautical miles (69 miles/111 km) and then be easily recharged in just one hour.
According to its manufacturer, the 100% electric workboat will show off its capabilities in the offshore energy sector. Basically, it will operate as a transfer vessel taking technicians from shore to turbines.
This will be followed by a more complex version of the eFoiler, the “Multipurpose eFoiler Platform system.” This one will be able to power a high-speed passenger ferry that promises a top speed of 38 knots (43.7 mph/70.3 kph) and a remarkable range of 115 nautical miles (132 miles/213 km)) at cruising speed.
It looks like the government wants to see more technologies like the eFoiler being implemented and making a difference. Over the next three years, it will continue to support them financially, for a green maritime sector in the future.
