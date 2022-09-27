America’s Cup Racing Veteran Launches a Game-Changing High-Speed Electric Ferry

Green passenger ferries are starting to pop up all over Europe, claiming to be just as efficient, but much better for the environment, than conventional diesel-powered vessels. If this trend continues, standard ferries for public transportation might become obsolete in just a few years.
Earlier this year, a boat called Pioneer of Belfast was making headlines. It claimed to be the world’s largest fully-electric foiling vessel. The company that built it, Artemis Technologies, was founded by Dr. Iain Percy, a two-time Olympic champion and four-time veteran in America’s Cup.
The Belfast-based spin-off from the Artemis Racing Team has launched several types of electric foiling boats so far. The latest one is also the most impressive – a fully-electric high-speed ferry for passenger transportation. It’s called the EF-24 and it promises some remarkable figures – a maximum speed of 38 knots (43.7 mph/70.3 kph) and a 115-nautical mile (132 miles/213 km) range at cruising speed.
This performance is mostly owed to the manufacturer’s in-house developed electric propulsion system. Called the Artemis eFoiler, this submerged electric drivetrain claims to be “exceptionally efficient,” and the extensive testing up to this moment seems to confirm it. As a result, the EF-24 operates just as efficiently as conventional ferries, but with 85% fuel savings.
Plus, the hydrofoils that make it “fly” above the water have two other major benefits. They help make the ride much more comfortable for those onboard, preventing seasickness, and they reduce the boat’s impact on the shorelines, by minimizing wake at high-speed.
The EF-24 is also fitted with an advanced high-speed collision avoidance system that makes operations in port and near shorelines much safer. Through this technology, the ferry’s trajectory can be diverted in order to avoid potential objects that are less visible, such as maritime debris.
At 24 meters (78.8 feet) this electric ferry can carry 150 passengers, and also features bike racks and overhead storage.
The first EF-24 e-ferry will be named Zero, and will be operated by Condor Ferries, set to enter service in 2024.
