BMW i4 Lineup Welcomes eDrive35 in the UK, It’s More Expensive Than the Tesla Model 3

Listed with an estimated delivery window of February 2023 to March 2023, the Tesla Model 3 Rear-Wheel Drive for the UK market is priced at £42,990 before savings or $51,685 at current exchange rates. BMW has recently introduced an alternative to the base specification of the Model 3 in this part of the world, namely the i4 eDrive35 at £49,995 (make that $60,105).

20 photos Photo: BMW / edited by autoevolution