BMW i4 Lineup Welcomes eDrive35 in the UK, It’s More Expensive Than the Tesla Model 3

Listed with an estimated delivery window of February 2023 to March 2023, the Tesla Model 3 Rear-Wheel Drive for the UK market is priced at £42,990 before savings or $51,685 at current exchange rates. BMW has recently introduced an alternative to the base specification of the Model 3 in this part of the world, namely the i4 eDrive35 at £49,995 (make that $60,105).
Slotting below the i4 eDrive40 and M50 performance model, this variant includes an impressive assortment of standard kit, starting with blue design elements and 18-inch alloy wheels. LED headlights are standard as well, joined by black cloth and Sensatec upholstery. Heated front seats also need to be mentioned. The optional M Sport package adds high-gloss Shadowline trim pieces.
The i4 eDrive35 M Sport further sweetens the deal with a more aerodynamic exterior, akin to an M car, plus 18-inch M Aerodynamic alloy wheels, a leather-wrapped M Sport steering wheel, Alcantara and Sensatec upholstery, and contrasting stitching in black and blue. Driving range is estimated at 299 miles (481 kilometers) combined, a little short of the Model 3's 317 miles (510 kilometers).
Equipped with the BMW Curved Display, iDrive, and Operating System 8 of the higher grades, iX, and iX1, the i4 eDrive35 is expected to start deliveries in the United Kingdom this coming summer. Production takes place at the BMW Group Munich Plant, which is going to increase its fully-electric vehicle production volume to 50 percent of the total volume by the end of the year.
BMW aims to dominate the segment to the detriment of Stuttgart-based Mercedes and Ingolstadt-based Audi, hence the Munich plant’s increased share of electric vehicles. The Bavarian automaker’s portfolio will be joined by the i5 later in 2023 as a 2024 model, with i5 standing for the full-electric version of the next-generation 5 Series. The mid-size luxury sedan is referred to as G60, and the wagon is codenamed G61.
The G60 and G61 are coming to a dealership near you with a plethora of hybrid-assisted powertrains, including a plug-in hybrid twin-turbo V8 for the all-new M5. Similar to the M3, a wagon will join the lineup as well.
Codenamed S68, the 4.0-liter engine in the M5 is currently used in the XM, X7, and 7 Series. A development of the long-running S63 used by the current-generation M5, the new powerplant was designed from day one as a mild hybrid or plug-in hybrid. Another difference over the S63 is the VANOS variable camshaft control system, not electric rather than hydraulic. The S68 should be able to achieve the incoming Euro 7 emission standard planned for 2025.
Rumored with approximately 750 metric ponies on full song, the G60 will be the most powerful M5 ever. It’s also going to be the heaviest of the bunch due to the lithium-ion battery and PHEV system’s electric motor.
