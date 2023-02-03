Wrecked 2022 Porsche 911 GT3 Could Be the Most Complicated Project Car Build of the Year

Sometimes, the best chance to own your dream car is not through your local dealer but through the salvage yard. It’s a dark lonely path filled with thousands of night hours locked in your garage, hundreds of thousands of dollars out of your savings, and a bland feeling in your heart that just won’t go away. It’s called being a car enthusiast; and sometimes, it pays off in the end.
But what if the car in question is a 2022 Porsche 911 GT3? While owning a wrecked 911 GT3 feels exciting, only a handful of car enthusiasts have the guts to take on such a project.
The new 992 GT3 isn’t your ordinary Porsche. It’s hands-down one of the best performance cars the German automaker has ever made.
For starters, it’s the first of its kind to have a double-wishbone front suspension, derived from that of the 911 RSR Le Mans car, and – more appealing to the eyes – an obnoxious rear wing.
Under the hood, it packs a naturally aspirated 4-liter flat-six engine good for 503 hp (510 ps) and 438 Nm (347 lb-ft) of torque.
Because of its spec profile, not any Tom, Dick, and Harry can walk into a dealership and drive out with one. If anything, this car is so exclusive, there are still hopeful owners on the waiting list.
But doesn’t that make it even more appealing to the have-nots? Probably not! Sourcing replacement parts is a massive headache, and they don’t come cheap, considering the price of a single wheel is approximately $6,000.
For UK-based car enthusiast and YouTuber Mat Armstrong, a wrecked Porsche 911 GT3 with 2,511 miles (4,041 kilometers) on sale was a sign he couldn’t ignore.
“Have you ever had an opportunity presented to you so clearly in front of your face that I’d be wrong not to take it?” Armstrong rhetorically asked. “ Over the past three years, I have rebuilt so many cars, but I believe all of these have led up to this opportunity right here,” he added.
What Mat Armstrong is talking about, ladies and gents, is U.S.-based YouTuber and car enthusiast Adam LZ’s wrecked 2022 Porsche 911 GT3.
Here’s a little background to the story. Last year, in late September, while on a cruise with a pack of 2022 GT3s on the Tail of the Dragon, a Chevy Silverado, driving on the wrong side of the road, crashed into Adam LZ's Porsche 911 GT3.
The truck driver managed to swerve off the road but unfortunately smashed the right side of the iconic Ultraviolet 2022 Porsche GT3. The car influencer was unhurt, but the GT3, in his eyes, was unsalvageable.
Not for Armstrong. He bid on the wrecked Porsche and won, and on his recent upload, flew into the United States (for the first time) to check out the cause of his sleepless nights (for the next several months).
The car looked clean apart from the mangled front right side, curved wheel, and deployed airbags. That’s just on the surface. But as he’ll soon discover, there could be more damage hidden underneath.
Armstrong and his team managed to get the wrecked 2022 Porsche 911 GT3 running for the first time after the crash with the good old 'push start' hack. To their disbelief, it roared to life.
“How did that work? I thought I was going to die. Oh my God! Well, it sounds good,” Armstrong said moments after the 911 GT3 roared to life following the bump start.
Making it run is just the first hurdle. Getting this iconic car back on the road running right is a different nightmare altogether.
We recommend catching some of that action in the video below.
The new 992 GT3 isn’t your ordinary Porsche. It’s hands-down one of the best performance cars the German automaker has ever made.
For starters, it’s the first of its kind to have a double-wishbone front suspension, derived from that of the 911 RSR Le Mans car, and – more appealing to the eyes – an obnoxious rear wing.
Under the hood, it packs a naturally aspirated 4-liter flat-six engine good for 503 hp (510 ps) and 438 Nm (347 lb-ft) of torque.
Because of its spec profile, not any Tom, Dick, and Harry can walk into a dealership and drive out with one. If anything, this car is so exclusive, there are still hopeful owners on the waiting list.
But doesn’t that make it even more appealing to the have-nots? Probably not! Sourcing replacement parts is a massive headache, and they don’t come cheap, considering the price of a single wheel is approximately $6,000.
For UK-based car enthusiast and YouTuber Mat Armstrong, a wrecked Porsche 911 GT3 with 2,511 miles (4,041 kilometers) on sale was a sign he couldn’t ignore.
“Have you ever had an opportunity presented to you so clearly in front of your face that I’d be wrong not to take it?” Armstrong rhetorically asked. “ Over the past three years, I have rebuilt so many cars, but I believe all of these have led up to this opportunity right here,” he added.
What Mat Armstrong is talking about, ladies and gents, is U.S.-based YouTuber and car enthusiast Adam LZ’s wrecked 2022 Porsche 911 GT3.
Here’s a little background to the story. Last year, in late September, while on a cruise with a pack of 2022 GT3s on the Tail of the Dragon, a Chevy Silverado, driving on the wrong side of the road, crashed into Adam LZ's Porsche 911 GT3.
The truck driver managed to swerve off the road but unfortunately smashed the right side of the iconic Ultraviolet 2022 Porsche GT3. The car influencer was unhurt, but the GT3, in his eyes, was unsalvageable.
Not for Armstrong. He bid on the wrecked Porsche and won, and on his recent upload, flew into the United States (for the first time) to check out the cause of his sleepless nights (for the next several months).
The car looked clean apart from the mangled front right side, curved wheel, and deployed airbags. That’s just on the surface. But as he’ll soon discover, there could be more damage hidden underneath.
Armstrong and his team managed to get the wrecked 2022 Porsche 911 GT3 running for the first time after the crash with the good old 'push start' hack. To their disbelief, it roared to life.
“How did that work? I thought I was going to die. Oh my God! Well, it sounds good,” Armstrong said moments after the 911 GT3 roared to life following the bump start.
Making it run is just the first hurdle. Getting this iconic car back on the road running right is a different nightmare altogether.
We recommend catching some of that action in the video below.