Piece of Asteroid Heading for Earth in a Spacecraft, Because They Do That Now

More on this:

New Ford F-150 Raptor Gets the V8 Power It Deserves in Muscle Rendering

Revealed back in February, the third-generation Ford F-150 Raptor has already generated massive interest, and that's before delivering the eagerly anticipated return of its V8 firepower. The move is set to take place in 2022 when the Raptor R arrives. Meanwhile, the Blue Oval won't disclose the output of the "standard" 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 model until this summer, so the rendering parked on our screens is here to help us pass the time. 1 photo



Digital label superrenderscars, which came up with the exercise, went one step ahead by choosing the 1LE version of the muscle car, which managed to conquer the Nürburgring last decade, which explains the image's background. So, while the ZL1 bit links the Raptor to the upcoming V8 motivation, the 1LE badge might just remind one of the era when Ford used the Lightning badge for a road-biased performance version of the F-150. By the way, the moniker is set to be revived for an



Returning to the real world, Ford F-150 Raptor R prototypes have been spotted testing, with their soundtrack confirming the upcoming V8 assault. The engine compartment of the performance truck is expected to be occupied by the supercharged 5.2-liter Predator V8 that debuted on the



On the 'Stang, the motor churns out 760 hp and 625 lb-ft (846 Nm) of torque while using a dual-clutch transmission. However, that engine could have a different configuration for the bed-gifted model, one that would favor low-end torque over top-end numbers, while the truck is expected to see the V8 work with Ford's ten-speed automatic transmission.



Thanks to a leaked order guide, we know that the six-cylinder version of the new Raptor, which should reach its first customers in the following months, will kick off at $65,840, destination charge included.



As for the financial side of the eight-is-great R version, it is expected to sit above the $71,645 starting price of its main rival, the 702-hp Ram 1500 TRX.



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Car Renders/ Design (@superrenderscars) The fighter jet-inspired styling of the performance truck has been translated into muscle car form. To be more precise, the front end of the Raptor now sits on a (ready for it?) Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, and the mix even includes the hood of the Ford for a smoother integration.Digital label superrenderscars, which came up with the exercise, went one step ahead by choosing the 1LE version of the muscle car, which managed to conquer the Nürburgring last decade, which explains the image's background. So, while the ZL1 bit links the Raptor to the upcoming V8 motivation, the 1LE badge might just remind one of the era when Ford used the Lightning badge for a road-biased performance version of the F-150. By the way, the moniker is set to be revived for an all-electric incarnation of the truck that will be showcased next year.Returning to the real world, Ford F-150 Raptor R prototypes have been spotted testing, with their soundtrack confirming the upcoming V8 assault. The engine compartment of the performance truck is expected to be occupied by the supercharged 5.2-liter Predator V8 that debuted on the Mustang Shelby GT500 , which would perfectly match the fighter jet-inspired styling of the terrain tamer.On the 'Stang, the motor churns out 760 hp and 625 lb-ft (846 Nm) of torque while using a dual-clutch transmission. However, that engine could have a different configuration for the bed-gifted model, one that would favor low-end torque over top-end numbers, while the truck is expected to see the V8 work with Ford's ten-speed automatic transmission.Thanks to a leaked order guide, we know that the six-cylinder version of the new Raptor, which should reach its first customers in the following months, will kick off at $65,840, destination charge included.As for the financial side of the eight-is-great R version, it is expected to sit above the $71,645 starting price of its main rival, the 702-hp Ram 1500 TRX.