New Ferrari Purosangue SUV Spied in Maranello With Production Body Panels

If Enzo Ferrari were still with us here today, Il Commendatore would throw a fit over the number of doors of the Purosangue. The man who founded and headed the Prancing Horse until his death in 1988 wouldn’t be amused by the wagon-esque side view either, but when you think about it, Ferrari couldn’t raise the ride height to Porsche Cayenne levels of ground clearance because that would’ve spoiled the handling.

25 photos