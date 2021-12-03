New Ferrari Purosangue SUV Spied in Maranello With Production Body Panels

If Enzo Ferrari were still with us here today, Il Commendatore would throw a fit over the number of doors of the Purosangue. The man who founded and headed the Prancing Horse until his death in 1988 wouldn’t be amused by the wagon-esque side view either, but when you think about it, Ferrari couldn’t raise the ride height to Porsche Cayenne levels of ground clearance because that would’ve spoiled the handling.
The most revealing spy photos yet showcase the Purosangue on the streets of Maranello, just outside the automaker’s factory. Pictured with carbon-ceramic brakes and alloy wheels borrowed from the Roma, the prototype is heavily camouflaged to keep prying eyes from seeing the finest of details.
Details that include the rear door handles, which are rumored to be inspired by the Alfa Romeo 147 and more recent designs like the Toyota C-HR. Look closer, and you’ll further notice two squares in the camouflage on the rear fenders where the fuel door and charging port would be on a PHEV.
Based on a recent spy video at Fiorano, the Prancing Horse will offer the Purosangue as a plug-in hybrid with twin-turbo V6 oomph. “But V6 engines are sucky, man!” Considering that Ferrari somehow makes a six-cylinder engine sound like a V12, I beg to differ. It’s also worth noting the 3.0-liter V6 that powers the 296 GTB is a 120-degree design that beggars belief.
On its own, the wide-angled engine develops 654 horsepower at 8,000 revs or 218 horsepower per liter, which is crazily good by everyone’s account. With the help of an electric motor, a grand total of 819 horsepower is more than Porsche squeezes out of its V8-augmented Turbo S E-Hybrid system.
Very short and relatively close to the ground for a sport utility vehicle, the five-door Purosangue will be revealed sometime in the first half of 2022.
Details that include the rear door handles, which are rumored to be inspired by the Alfa Romeo 147 and more recent designs like the Toyota C-HR. Look closer, and you’ll further notice two squares in the camouflage on the rear fenders where the fuel door and charging port would be on a PHEV.
Based on a recent spy video at Fiorano, the Prancing Horse will offer the Purosangue as a plug-in hybrid with twin-turbo V6 oomph. “But V6 engines are sucky, man!” Considering that Ferrari somehow makes a six-cylinder engine sound like a V12, I beg to differ. It’s also worth noting the 3.0-liter V6 that powers the 296 GTB is a 120-degree design that beggars belief.
On its own, the wide-angled engine develops 654 horsepower at 8,000 revs or 218 horsepower per liter, which is crazily good by everyone’s account. With the help of an electric motor, a grand total of 819 horsepower is more than Porsche squeezes out of its V8-augmented Turbo S E-Hybrid system.
Very short and relatively close to the ground for a sport utility vehicle, the five-door Purosangue will be revealed sometime in the first half of 2022.