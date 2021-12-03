2022 Mercedes-Benz A-Class Starts Winter Testing With Facemask and Tiny Skirt

More on this:

1 2022 Mercedes-Benz A-Class Getting Ready To Put Pressure on the New Audi A3

2 2022 Mercedes-Benz A-Class Spied, Time for the Hatch To Go Under the Knife

3 2022 Mercedes-Benz A-Class Begins Testing With New Grille Design

4 Mercedes-AMG A45 S Drag Races A35, Hot Hatch Gap Is Massive

5 2021 VW Golf vs. Audi A3 vs. BMW 1 Series vs. A-Class: Hatchback Comparison