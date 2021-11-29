2023 Ferrari Purosangue Prototype Debuts Production Body, Looks Sleek and Angry

For the past year or so, each pre-production prototype of the upcoming Ferrari Purosangue has looked like a smaller, lowered and chopped-up version of the Maserati Levante, it is now time to take a look at prototype sporting a production body.
Sure, the amount of camouflage covering the car leaves most of its design to our imagination, but at least we can now check out the FUV’s (Ferrari Utility Vehicle) actual proportions.
Speaking of proportions, just like previous prototypes caught testing, this one doesn’t seem to feature a massive ground clearance either, meaning that the Purosangue will not be a traditional SUV.
In other words, even though some people might be inclined to cross-shop Ferrari’s newcomer with models like the Lamborghini Urus or the Aston Martin DBX, the Italian stallion is a different breed of vehicle altogether.
More like a five-door grand tourer on stilts, the Ferrari Purosangue will be in a niche of its own, something that Ferrari has tried before with the all-wheel-drive FF and the GTC4 Lusso, albeit less successfully.
Unlike the FF and the recently killed-off GTC4 Lusso, the Purosangue aims for a much higher market percentage and is almost a given that it will not only succeed in its mission, but simply demolish every other Ferrari model in history regarding sales.
At least two powertrain versions are to be expected from the high-bodied GT, with the first one being probably one of the if not the last iterations of a naturally aspirated V12 in a Ferrari.
Since the car will be manufactured for several years with this engine, it is likely that it’ll have at least some form of electrification, like a 48V mild-hybrid system.
That said, when it comes to electrification, the other powertrain that might have been recently spied testing is a plug-in hybrid version, which is expected to feature a similar system as the 296 GTB.
A hybrid or plug-in hybrid V8 isn’t out of the question either, especially since such an arrangement already exists on the bonkers SF90 Stradale, albeit in a mid-engine setup.
Developed using the basis of an all-new platform, which is ready even for full electrification according to insiders, the Purosangue is likely to spearhead a large array of new Ferrari models, including EVs at some point.
