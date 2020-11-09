2021 Toyota C-HR GR Sport Lands in Europe With Visual Flourishes and Drive Tune

Presented back in 2016 as the other Japanese subcompact crossover with a quirky styling (aka a direct rival to Nissan’s Juke), the Toyota C-HR was quite successful on the Old Continent. The company says it achieved more than 400k deliveries in Europe, which is a commendable figure given the incredible competition in the segment. To keep the momentum going, the 2021 model year comes with a raft of novelties.
Toyota has been looking to escape its reliable-yet-obsolete image for quite some time – opting for more audacious designs (C-HR being a prime example of the current) and sportier model introductions. The GR Supra is a positive effect, the lack of fully electric options (aka battery EVs) is a negative one – though that’s another discussion.
So, we’re left contemplating the latest addition to the GR range – as Toyota has decided to expand the GR Sport lineup in Europe. Next to the Corolla GR Sport, the customers will be given the choice of selecting the C-HR GR Sport, starting January 2021 (the new C-HIC grade arrives this very month).
The sporty styling of the GR Sport crossover is rather subtle – considering the overall design of the high-riding vehicle. It adds things such as black badges and tinted headlights, Piano Black touches, a dark chrome grille, as well as a modified front spoiler. The GR Sport logo isn’t missing in action, along with an exclusive set of 19-inch alloys.
There are also nine dedicated dual-tone paint schemes, including the new Dynamic Grey hue combined with a black roof. Moving inside, C-HR GR Sport will greet its future owners with a new Cool Silver atmosphere, GR stitching in Red and Gray, as well as a choice of Alcantara (our favorite) or a conservative fabric upholstery for the seats.
While there are no power enhancements for the 1.8-liter (122 hp) or 2.0-liter (184 hp) hybrid powertrains, the GR Sport moniker does come with a few dynamic upgrades - model-specific tire and suspension combination, along with a steering tuning.
Alongside the C-HR GR Sport, Toyota also introduced the C-HIC model for the 2021MY – adding a few premium elements. On the outside there’s a new Oxide Bronze paint and four additional dual-tone combinations, as well as a fresh set of 18-inch wheels. The cockpit sports its own perks, such as a two-tone Orchid/Black full leather upholstery choice, among others.
