2021 Toyota C-HR GR Sport Lands in Europe With Visual Flourishes and Drive Tune

Presented back in 2016 as the other Japanese subcompact crossover with a quirky styling (aka a direct rival to Nissan’s Juke), the Toyota C-HR was quite successful on the Old Continent. The company says it achieved more than 400k deliveries in Europe, which is a commendable figure given the incredible competition in the segment. To keep the momentum going, the 2021 model year comes with a raft of novelties.

29 photos