Well, this particular one is playing unfair games with our eyes. It might look like some fancy restomod by the Ringbrothers, but custom Darts are pretty rare and usually didn't cost $200,000 to make.Instead, this is just a quick rendering that allows the classic Dart to reach its full potential in the digital world, where new bumpers are made out of pixels. Photoshop master wb.artist20 is known for his modernized makeovers of classics, and thanks to his efforts, we can bring to your attention cars other than the usual Mustang and Camaro. He's done a full set of three compact muscle cars from the Big 3. We don't think this Dart is as cool as the Chevy Nova , which is one of his most famous renderings, but it's giving off the kind of Challenger Hellcat vibes that we like.The artist argues that Dodge would never be able to make another car called the "Swinger" while pointing out how ironic the 1969 model year is in this situation. Rather than explaining what he means we'll mention that the "Swinger" name was used for all the Dart two-door hardtops in the high-line custom series.For 1969, Dodge dropped the 2-door sedan and replaced it with the Swinger hardtop. Other revisions included a small change to the grille, added rectangular turn signals, head restraints, and a carburetor anti-ice system for the 6-cylinder.Before you start arguing that a Dart 6-banger is not a muscle car, we'll mention the fire-breathing Dart 340 with a small-block hat was officially rated at 275 hp. However, many believe it was making closer to 300 hp and could thus do the quarter-mile in mid-to-high 14s.There was an even larger engine available, though, the GTS with its optional 383, which was rated at 330 hp and 410 lb-ft. That's not bad for a 3,500lbs box.