2021 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack Shaker and T/A 392 Get Widebody Package

Have you noticed how people who work out tend to wear tighter clothes with shorter sleeves or, when the situation allows it, no shirt at all? It's the same with cars: having the muscles is great but showing them off is half the fun.
Dodge has plenty of performance models and variants to choose from, and most of them can be specced with a widebody from the factory. Not the Challenger R/T Scat Pack Shaker or the T/A 392 models, though, with their naturally aspirated 392 HEMI V8 engine and standard six-speed manual transmission.
Well, all that is about to change with the 2021 model year of the two Challengers. The pair will get the company's Widebody Package that adds a total of 3.5 inches (8.9 cm) in overall width and, most importantly, allows the use of wider wheels and tires, thus increasing the car's performance when drag racing.
“The Widebody on Charger and Challenger continues to gain traction, making way for wider wheels and tires, which means more grip and faster times at the drag strip,” said Tim Kuniskis, Global Head of Alfa Romeo and Head of Passenger Cars – Dodge, SRT, Chrysler and FIAT, FCA – North America. “Bringing that Widebody capability to the Challenger R/T Scat Pack Shaker and T/A 392 allows us to stick to that successful formula and offer more performance to more members of the Brotherhood of Muscle.”
Both models share the same 6.4-liter V8 engine developing 485 hp and 475 lb-ft (643 Nm) of maximum torque with either a six-speed manual or an eight-speed automatic channeling the power toward the rear wheels. The Widebody Package enables owners to use wider 20-by-11-inch wheels wrapped in 305/35ZR20 Pirelli tires. The company says this translates into 12.1-second ET at 112 mph quarter mile run for the Challenger R/T Scat Pack Widebody, which is 0.2 seconds quicker than a regular version.
If you're curious to know how much any of these two options will set you back, the answer is this: the Challenger R/T Scat Pack Shaker Widebody starts at $47,690 (MSRP), while the Challenger T/A 392 Widebody has a starting price of $49,090 (MSRP). Order books are already open with the first deliveries expected to start early next year.
