Dodge Challenger Shooting Brake Is the Missing Hellcat Wagon

These days, the Hellcat engine seems to be everywhere, but while the supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI can be had on coupes, sedans, SUVs and even trucks , one of the body styles missing from this V8 puzzle is the wagon. Well, the rendering that now occupies our screens comes to fix that. 5 photos



The idea behind this pixel painting, which comes from digital label tuningcar_ps, is to deliver a take that stands out - note that this edit was done using a smartphone rather than a computer, with the presence of the latter probably allowing the various details to become more elaborate. In fact, you can check out the various stages of the transformation in the Instagram post at the bottom of the page.



Oh, and if it looks like the lower rear end, exhaust tips and all, comes from a Mercedes, there's no reason to fret. After all, the platform of the Challenger, which dates back to the Daimler-Chrysler era, involves a modified rear suspension from the W211 E-Class and the W220 S-Class control arm front suspension, among other bits of the sort.



Of course, Dodge could've always thrown the Hellcat motor into the Magnum, but the wagon sibling of the Challenger and Charger was discontinued after the 2008 model year - while this body type survived the assault of the minivans, which was at its strongest between 1970 and 1990, the rise of crossovers and SUVs means many Americans have lost their love of wagons.



Fortunately for those of us who still fancy such machines, we can still talk about fresh builds of the sort, such as this...



