Dodge Challenger Hellcat TRX "Face Swap" Looks Like Big Muscle

It was 2008 when the current generation of the Challenger made its debut - with Dodge continuing to introduce new derivatives to the lineup and the aftermarket industry constantly supplying new kits, it's becoming increasingly difficult to come up with an original visual approach for the muscle car. So, how about a rendering portraying the Challenger with a Ram face swap and then some?
Now, those of you following our Speed Shot tales (there's a dedicated tag below) might point out that such a pixel stunt was introduced by none other than FCA design boss Ralph Gilles. It all happened back in April, when the executive launched a styling challenge asking fans across the globe to showcase their Ram pickup truck designs. So yes, even a wacky rendering like the one sitting before us might not be all that original.
Then again, great things have happened meanwhile, with Ram presenting the Hellcat-animated 1500 TRX and Dodge giving us the Challenger SRT Super Stock, which can be labeled as a baby Demon. Well, this image stitches the two together, placing the front end of the said truck onto the body of the two-door vehicle. And we can thank digital label Car Front Swaps for this front fascia surgery, whose main purpose is to put a smile on an aficionado’s face.
Interestingly, if you squint (do it just hard enough for the RAM badging to become blurry), this digital mix might look like a modern incarnation of the Plymouth GTX, a classic Mopar machine that enthusiasts have already mixed with modern powerplants from the FCA candy shop.
Now, if you’re feeling inspired, you could suggest such a combo to the said label and this might just become its next rendering (this is even suggested in the description of the Instagram post below, which portrays the rendering).
