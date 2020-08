Dodge Challenger Hellcat TRX "Face Swap" Looks Like Big Muscle

Now, those of you following our Speed Shot tales (there's a dedicated tag below) might point out that such a pixel stunt was introduced by none other than FCA design boss Ralph Gilles. It all happened back in April, when the executive launched a styling challenge asking fans across the globe to showcase their Ram pickup truck designs. So yes, even a wacky rendering like the one sitting before us might not be all that original.Then again, great things have happened meanwhile, with Ram presenting the Hellcat-animated 1500 TRX and Dodge giving us the Challenger SRT Super Stock , which can be labeled as a baby Demon. Well, this image stitches the two together, placing the front end of the said truck onto the body of the two-door vehicle. And we can thank digital label Car Front Swaps for this front fascia surgery, whose main purpose is to put a smile on an aficionado’s face.Interestingly, if you squint (do it just hard enough for the RAM badging to become blurry), this digital mix might look like a modern incarnation of the Plymouth GTX, a classic Mopar machine that enthusiasts have already mixed with modern powerplants from the FCA candy shop.Now, if you’re feeling inspired, you could suggest such a combo to the said label and this might just become its next rendering (this is even suggested in the description of the Instagram post below, which portrays the rendering).