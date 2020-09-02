Dodge Challenger "Billet Hellcat" Brings the Retro Vibes

Even a non-car person will tell you that the current Dodge Challenger plays the retro styling card well. Nevertheless, the custom example portrayed in this rendering has a different interpretation for this, one that has to do with the custom car scene of the 90s.
Digital artist Timothy Adry Emmanuel, who came up with this digital project, mentions that the inspiration for the makeover comes from the said era.
"I always dig the classic 90s Boyd's Show Truck look and here's my attempt to apply that style on a widebody Hellcat Challenger," the pixel master explains.
The artist is referencing the late Boyd Coddington - while this automotive hero is best known for his hot rods, his ascension is owed in no small part to what he did for the sport truck scene, with his activity in the field booming following the release of the Chevy truck New Body Style in the late 80s.
Having explained the presence of billet aluminum wheels on this Challenger Hellcat Redeye (Boyd was a pioneer of this custom wheel world), we have to mention the elephant in the room - the factory supercharger seems to sit higher, being paired with... a second blower, one that features a monster of a hat - don't ask questions, this is the digital realm!
And while the classic Charger did come with concealed headlights, the setup seen here might also remind one of the classic Camaro, with its Rally Sport (RS) package that includes hidden headlights.
Then we have the side exhaust layout, which links this digital build to the 1970 Challenger T/A (alas, that Trans Am special was driven by appearance more than anything else, as, for instance, the rear end was slightly lifted to provide clearance for those side exhaust pipes).
The shiny look also defines the rear diff, with the lower rear bumper having been removed to allow us to stare at the said hardware. Oh, and if the rear spoiler looks a bit larger than the factory one (hello ducktail!), that's because it is.
PS: Make sure to swipe to the end of the Instagram post below, since there's a little imaginary magazine cover surprise waiting for you.
