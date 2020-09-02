Dodge Challenger "Billet Hellcat" Brings the Retro Vibes

View this post on Instagram

Hello everyone im back ¤ And return to the root of Mopar Muscle! I always dig the classic 90s Boyds Show Truck look and here's my attempt to apply that style on widebody hellcat challenger. #hellcat #hellcatchallenger #dodge #srt #mopar #moparornocar #musclecar #musclecarsonly #americanmuscle #hotrod #boyds #showrod #showcar #blowergang #blownv8 #widebody #widebodychallenger #redeye #hellcatredeye

A post shared by Timothy Adry Emmanuel (@adry53customs) on Sep 1, 2020 at 9:11am PDT