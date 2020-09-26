2021 Audi Q5 Sportback Joins Coupe-SUV Craze With Mild Hybrid, PHEV, SQ5 Options

BMW started the coupe-SUV trend singlehandedly with the X6, and other automakers are much obliged to join the party with less practical versions of existing utility vehicles. Audi did it with the Q5 today, now available as a Sportback for the 2021 model year.
UK head honcho Andrew Doyle says that “form often carries as much weight as function for Audi customers,” which is true. Design sells, and at the price point of the Q5 Sportback, few people have rear headroom or cargo capacity listed high on the priorities list. The German automaker also says that the newcomer “has great presence,” yet that may not be true.
Take a look at the press photos in the gallery, then compare the Q5 Sportback with any other premium SUV in the same segment from a visual standpoint. In my eyes (and not only mine), Audi’s exterior design team has to level up in order to stand out in this already crowded segment.
Rear lights with digital OLED technology are exclusive to the SQ5 Sportback, the high-performance option with a 3.0-liter engine that develops 349 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque. Over in the United States, the entry-level specification is treated to a 2.0-liter TFSI with mild-hybrid assistance for a total of 262 horsepower and 273 pound-feet.
As for Europe – specifically the United Kingdom – Audi is much obliged to offer two TDIs and TFSIs. No fewer than two TFSI e quattro plug-in hybrids “will follow a little later.” One of them is certain to feature a 14.1-kWh battery pack of the Li-Ion type, an electric motor integrated into the automatic transmission, and a familiar four-cylinder turbo underhood.
Seven millimeters longer than its brother, the Q5 Sportback also features a lower drag coefficient of 0.30 and a 10.1-inch MMI display in the center of the dashboard. And like the facelifted Q5, the newcomer features MIB 3 infotainment, meaning that the MMI control dial is obsolete. Of course, the diver is also treated to the 12.3-inch Virtual Cockpit instrument cluster.
For the United States, the four-ringed manufacturer is going to make the Q5 Sportback at San Jose Chiapa in Mexico. No pricing information is available right not, but bear in mind the more practical Q5 starts at $43,300 for the 2021 model year in 45 TFSI quattro guise.
