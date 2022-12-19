Modern Buggy RV Hits an Off-Road Home Run With Their "Little Buggy" Teardrop Camper

Let's face it, it's not every day that we run across a teardrop camper that can be a suitable home away from home, even during the colder snow-ridden months. In this spirit, behold the Little Buggy (LB), a travel trailer that's only small by name. In truth, the LB is filled with enough goodies and features to ensure a lifestyle that may be in line with much larger units.
Since I couldn't find much about Modern Buggy anywhere, let's just dive right into the works they put out onto the market, mainly the LB. However, if you take a trip to the manufacturer's website, you'll be able to witness two models, the LB we'll be talking about today, and the Big Buggy, a camper that's still in the works, but there's nothing to show for this model so far.
As for the LB, its story begins a bit differently than other teardrops we may have met on autoevolution. For example, each unit is built around a steel chassis, but the real attractions are all the rugged aspects of its design. That chassis is welded together, upon which hand-crafted aluminum sheets and fiberglass components are used to complete the shell.
more to come. Now that you have an idea of how the LB is built and the sort of roads you can cover with it, you should also note the nose storage box, steel roof rack, diamond-plated wheel wells, and that massive solar array hanging off the rear of the LB.
That's right, folks; some of the cash you drop on this unit goes to that sweet solar setup we see on the LB. Overall, each unit includes 150 watts of panel power as standard, but you can always bring some portable options too. A portable Jackery 1000 power station with a pure-sine wave inverter for an AC setup is along for the ride too. The latter is suitable for powering just about anything you can bring along on extended weekend trips. USB charge ports and a ventilation fan integrated into the shell will also be fueled by solar juice.
However, all this power goes beyond just fueling charge ports and lights; it's also used to help operate a fridge/freezer if you opt for one and an all-electric cooktop. All of these features do have a place where you'll be able to store and access them at a moment's notice, the galley. Yes, in classic teardrop fashion, the LB's rear lifts, solar panels, and all, revealing a galley setup, including storage drawers, lockers, a large countertop to unfurl your cooking skills, and a sliding drawer for that fridge I mentioned.
Family getaways, anyone? Not sure who'll be using a rooftop tent during winter, though.
What's all this amount to? Think about it for a moment. Not only will you be able to access a heavy-duty camper for a tad under $30,000, but once you've acquired it, you'll unlock roads and destinations otherwise unavailable to less off-road-worthy machines. You'll load it up with all the gear and tools you need on your excursion, and off you go. Driving along, you won't need to stick to RV parks to ensure you have the power to operate the gear mentioned above, but if you like winter exploration, I'm sure you can work a heater too.
It sounds like Modern Buggy really hit a home run with Little Buggy, and by the looks of things, they're just getting warmed up. Just a little something to bring up over Christmas dinner.
