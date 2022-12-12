The Bruder EXP-8 Debuts as the Ultimate Off-Road, Off-Grid Luxury Trailer

The Bruder EXP-8 is on the higher (highest?) spectrum of overlanding vehicles and at the opposite end of the vanlife trend, which has been luring inexperienced globetrotters with promises of an easy job and the joys of said globetrotting. It is a massive beast with incredible capabilities, and it is both these things with zero compromise to personal comfort and luxury.
The Bruder EXP-8 is what other overlanders dream of when they go to sleep at night, the ultimate off-road and off-grid luxury machine, and a pioneer in its own right. At least, that’s what Bruder says about it.
Bruder is an Australian company that’s been building trailers of this kind for almost a decade. The EXP-8 was formally introduced in September 2021 as the successor to the smaller EXP-6, with Bruder saying it hoped to present the first build by October of that same year. More than a year later, we finally have the first look at that build, as well as the rest of the details that were not published at the time, including pricing.
functional areas, and extreme comfort.
The specs of the trailer remain unchanged from what Bruder announced in September 2021, but more details have been revealed. More to the point, it looks like the company has taken the trailer out for testing, and is offering potential customers who might still need convincing a good look at what they did with it. Considering its price, this video might be just the thing that tips the balance in favor of a purchase.
The EXP-8 has a body made from closed-cell quad-woven epoxy-bonded composite, so it’s lightweight, but very durable. The adjustable air suspension offers three times more wheel travel than competitors – which is just perfect, since “this isn’t an off-road caravan, it’s an EXP-8.” When you build such a beastly and luxurious machine, there’s no sense in being fake-humble. The independent suspension can also be adjusted from inside the cabin, to lower or lean the body away from overhanging tree branches, or at camp, for easier access.
Inside, the EXP-8 offers sleeping for two adults in the bedroom at one end, and up to three more people (children or average-sized adults) in convertible beds. The interior is finished in high-quality materials like fine leather and suede, combined with more sustainable options like recycled polyester and PVC, with a focus on aesthetics and durability.
The trailer is designed to be all-terrain and all-season, so it can take whatever Mother Nature has to throw at it. Bruder says it’s been tested for temperatures between 50°C / 122°F and -20°C / -4°F, icy conditions, altitudes of over 10,000 feet (3,048 meters), and other extreme environments. The chassis is fully sealed and the cabin is pressurized, with a front-mounted air filtration system ensuring comfortable passage during dusty travels. Think of the EXP-8 as your own personal bubble of comfort and luxury, which you can take wherever you want to go.
Off-grid capabilities are ensured by means of the 1,600 W solar array on the roof, a 16.7-kWh battery bank, and a 5,000 W inverter. Bruder says the setup is enough to power an entire household or to charge a fully-electric towing vehicle, in preparation for a future in which they will become standard.
“The ultimate off-road, off-grid trailer. The Bruder EXP-8 is designed and built for all seasons and all environments. A truly global adventure icon,” Bruder says.
a luxury product, the EXP-8 doesn’t come cheap: pricing for it starts at AUD$ $299,000 / $190,900 / €180,000. That’s a lot of money, but then again, the Bruder EXP-8 is also a lot of trailer.
The Bruder EXP-8 is what other overlanders dream of when they go to sleep at night, the ultimate off-road and off-grid luxury machine, and a pioneer in its own right. At least, that’s what Bruder says about it.
Bruder is an Australian company that’s been building trailers of this kind for almost a decade. The EXP-8 was formally introduced in September 2021 as the successor to the smaller EXP-6, with Bruder saying it hoped to present the first build by October of that same year. More than a year later, we finally have the first look at that build, as well as the rest of the details that were not published at the time, including pricing.
functional areas, and extreme comfort.
The specs of the trailer remain unchanged from what Bruder announced in September 2021, but more details have been revealed. More to the point, it looks like the company has taken the trailer out for testing, and is offering potential customers who might still need convincing a good look at what they did with it. Considering its price, this video might be just the thing that tips the balance in favor of a purchase.
The EXP-8 has a body made from closed-cell quad-woven epoxy-bonded composite, so it’s lightweight, but very durable. The adjustable air suspension offers three times more wheel travel than competitors – which is just perfect, since “this isn’t an off-road caravan, it’s an EXP-8.” When you build such a beastly and luxurious machine, there’s no sense in being fake-humble. The independent suspension can also be adjusted from inside the cabin, to lower or lean the body away from overhanging tree branches, or at camp, for easier access.
Inside, the EXP-8 offers sleeping for two adults in the bedroom at one end, and up to three more people (children or average-sized adults) in convertible beds. The interior is finished in high-quality materials like fine leather and suede, combined with more sustainable options like recycled polyester and PVC, with a focus on aesthetics and durability.
The trailer is designed to be all-terrain and all-season, so it can take whatever Mother Nature has to throw at it. Bruder says it’s been tested for temperatures between 50°C / 122°F and -20°C / -4°F, icy conditions, altitudes of over 10,000 feet (3,048 meters), and other extreme environments. The chassis is fully sealed and the cabin is pressurized, with a front-mounted air filtration system ensuring comfortable passage during dusty travels. Think of the EXP-8 as your own personal bubble of comfort and luxury, which you can take wherever you want to go.
Off-grid capabilities are ensured by means of the 1,600 W solar array on the roof, a 16.7-kWh battery bank, and a 5,000 W inverter. Bruder says the setup is enough to power an entire household or to charge a fully-electric towing vehicle, in preparation for a future in which they will become standard.
“The ultimate off-road, off-grid trailer. The Bruder EXP-8 is designed and built for all seasons and all environments. A truly global adventure icon,” Bruder says.
a luxury product, the EXP-8 doesn’t come cheap: pricing for it starts at AUD$ $299,000 / $190,900 / €180,000. That’s a lot of money, but then again, the Bruder EXP-8 is also a lot of trailer.