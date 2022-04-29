The Living Vehicle Creative Studio Turns the Luxury LV Trailer Into an Off-Grid Office

Working from home can feel as much as a chore as working from the office if you’re always sitting at the desk, looking at a blank wall. But if you’re home is a wheeled one and particularly a luxury trailer traveling around, then working from home can be a delight.
Living Vehicle is a California-based company founded by Matthew and Joanna Hofmann in 2017, with the first model produced in 2018. In the few short years since then, Living Vehicle trailers, LVs for short, have come to represent a way of life to aspire to: a mobile luxury home with incredible amenities and premium materials, and ever-increasing off-grid capabilities.
LV offers several models for its flagship model, depending on budget and current needs. Prices range between $250,000 and $500,000 for turnkey trailers that are ready to hit the road as soon as you have a full-size pickup to tow them with. The latest offer in the LV lineup includes a package that turns one such trailer into a mobile off-grid office for the modern (and well-off) digital nomad.
2020 has brought a series of mostly unpleasant changes, but this switch to working remotely is not among them where many of us are concerned. For the digital nomad, Living Vehicle is offering the LV Creative Studio, a complete alternative to a high-tech brick-and-mortal digital studio, to “empower nomadic professionals across an array of industries with work-from-anywhere capabilities.” Fancy words aside, if you have the money and usually require more than a laptop to do your work, LV has got you covered.
The entire “office” is hidden under the queen-size bed in the bedroom and comes into sight in a single motion. It consists of dual Apple Pro Display 6K XDRs, a choice between a Mac Studio or a 16” MacBook Pro, wireless Magic Apple Keyboard and Trackpad, two Genelec The One speakers, wired Beyer Dynamic headphones, and Logitech’s 4K Pro Magnetic webcam. The whole set-up is powered y the proprietary LVenergy system comprised of solar panels, battery pack and inverter, and is guaranteed to keep you online even if you go off the grid.
“Living Vehicle’s sustaining power, paired with game-changing Apple technology, and other professional grade equipment, revolutionizes what can be done in a remote setting – from editing feature films to professional sound mixing,” Living Vehicle tells us.
Pricing for the Living Vehicle Creative Studio is not specified, but here’s Joanna and Matthew showing off the interior of an LV trailer with the package.
LV offers several models for its flagship model, depending on budget and current needs. Prices range between $250,000 and $500,000 for turnkey trailers that are ready to hit the road as soon as you have a full-size pickup to tow them with. The latest offer in the LV lineup includes a package that turns one such trailer into a mobile off-grid office for the modern (and well-off) digital nomad.
2020 has brought a series of mostly unpleasant changes, but this switch to working remotely is not among them where many of us are concerned. For the digital nomad, Living Vehicle is offering the LV Creative Studio, a complete alternative to a high-tech brick-and-mortal digital studio, to “empower nomadic professionals across an array of industries with work-from-anywhere capabilities.” Fancy words aside, if you have the money and usually require more than a laptop to do your work, LV has got you covered.
The entire “office” is hidden under the queen-size bed in the bedroom and comes into sight in a single motion. It consists of dual Apple Pro Display 6K XDRs, a choice between a Mac Studio or a 16” MacBook Pro, wireless Magic Apple Keyboard and Trackpad, two Genelec The One speakers, wired Beyer Dynamic headphones, and Logitech’s 4K Pro Magnetic webcam. The whole set-up is powered y the proprietary LVenergy system comprised of solar panels, battery pack and inverter, and is guaranteed to keep you online even if you go off the grid.
“Living Vehicle’s sustaining power, paired with game-changing Apple technology, and other professional grade equipment, revolutionizes what can be done in a remote setting – from editing feature films to professional sound mixing,” Living Vehicle tells us.
Pricing for the Living Vehicle Creative Studio is not specified, but here’s Joanna and Matthew showing off the interior of an LV trailer with the package.