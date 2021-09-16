Bruder Introduces the EXP-8 Trailer, the All-Season Elegant Beast

Many companies have either branched out into trailers and campers, or diversified the existing catalog to cater to this new, ever-larger segment. Locked indoors for far too long and with many travel restrictions still in place, people are eager to get out and explore using their own vehicles, even though they lack experience. Bruder is at the opposite end of this segment, the one that caters to experienced expeditioners.
Bruder is an Australian company that’s been making beastly trailers for off-grid living since 2016. Built out of a desire to offer a competent, reliable and powerful trailer that wouldn’t sacrifice comfort or even a certain degree of luxury in the process, the EXP trailers are able to combine both in equal measure. Put it differently, these are expedition trailers that can tackle anything Mother Nature throws at them, and still keep you in the lap of luxury – at least comparatively so.
The EXP-8 is still all these things, but better (hat tip to New Atlas). Teased on the official website as the company’s “largest and most spectacular design yet,” it “offers a vast interior, spectacular self-sufficient power capability and true go-anywhere long-range capability.”
diehard offroaders: this trailer is bigger than predecessor EXP-6 on which it is based, but with all-season and complete off-grid capabilities. It’s the same beast as all Bruders, but in fancier clothing and with some additional features.
The interior layout has been reversed and some features from the EXP-6 have been ditched, perhaps to make the EXP-8 more robust and weather-proof. The pop-up roof, which adds extra standing height in the EXP-6, was the first to go, followed by the outdoor side kitchen. For comparison, the gallery above also includes photos of the EXP-6.
The bathroom has been relocated at the front end, next to the fridge and storage closet. There’s a full kitchen on the right, with the dining room on the opposite wall. Like with the predecessors, this area converts into a secondary sleeping unit, which will probably sleep two. The bedroom is at the rear end, with storage units on both sides. In total, the EXP-8 sleeps four, but if customization is possible, it will be able to accommodate a total of six like its predecessor.
The EXP-8 aims to “embrace the essence of nature without sacrificing luxury and sophistication,” and based on renders, it does just that: the interior is cozy and elegant without tipping into tacky and unnecessary, and packed with all the creature comforts. You even get a 12-bottle wine rack in the kitchen, so how’s that for fancy when you’re roughing it out?
a smooth ride even on the most difficult terrain, and ensures stability at camp. Like with the EXP-6, the EXP-8 will most likely be able to function as a single-ax if need be – say, in case of a flat.
According to the aforementioned media outlet, the new trailer comes with diesel heat and hot water system, ducted AC and fans, pressurized air filtration system, onboard water purification, and a solarized electrical system. A 1,600-W solar array on the roof is connected to a 2.5-kWh (1,000-Ah) battery pack and a 5,000-W inverter, for extended off-grid stays. On the same note, of allowing complete freedom, Bruder plans to include a reverse-osmosis water system to turn water from natural sources into drinking water.
The Bruder EXP-8 is scheduled for official introduction in October. Before you get your hopes too high about it, though, you should probably know that it won’t be cheap. When something is marketed as bigger and better than similar products, you’d best expect it to be more expensive as well: as per New Atlas, pricing starts at AU$241,500 (roughly US$177,000 at the current exchange rate), almost double the price of the EXP-6.
