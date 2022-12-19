The Pino Pi 2010 Is a Micro-Trailer That Packs a (Custom) Punch

Teardrop trailers have several advantages over larger towables, with the most important being maneuverability and ease of use, both due to their more compact form factor. On the other hand, the same compact form brings about certain compromises in terms of features and creature comforts, but you can never have it all in life, as they say. You can try, if you know how to set your expectations accordingly.
The Pino Pi 2010 is a good example in this sense. If you’re in the market for something that is one step above a tent, affordable, convenient, easy to store, and practically indestructible, but could skimp on some features, then this micro-trailer could work for you. It’s all about priorities, and if you set yours accordingly, this nimble and tiny towable can be the perfect family vehicle.
The Pi 2010 is the flagship model from Turkish company Pino, which was set up by designer, artist, and musician Faruk Karatan in 2006. The first Pi 2010 was introduced in 2012 and proved so popular that it’s still being made today, with the only modification to the original being the introduction of slightly more modern lines for the furniture and, in 2021, an off-road version.
building trailers inspired by boatbuilding. That is to say, they had to be lightweight and fast, not be too much of a drag for the towing vehicle, but be very durable and all-year usable. Pino was able to check most of these boxes with the first Pi 2010, a 3.14-meter by 1.7-meter (10.3 x 5.5-foot) trailer that could sleep two adults, offer the basics in terms of amenities, and an endlessly customizable interior.
The company takes great pride in how each unit they ship out – and they ship all throughout Europe – is handmade. Pino compensates for the basic interior with the possibility of personalizing every inch of it, from the exterior color to the fabrics, and adding an impressive list of options. Speaking of which, options range from solar panels on the roof to a portable cassette toilet, an awning, an exterior shower, water heater, and gas or diesel heater, or a bike rack at the rear end. You can also add an audio and video system, extra lights, or anything else you might need to feel more comfortable at camp.
Of course, given the diminutive dimensions, there’s only so much you can add to your Pi. The trailer weighs 100 kg (220 pounds) empty and has a maximum payload of 400 kg (882 pounds), which includes whatever gear, clothes, and supplies you pack inside.
The interior consists of a small galley on the wall with the access door, and a 4-person dinette on the opposite one, which converts into a two-person bed at night. The galley is far from a proper kitchen, but it should be enough to throw together a quick bite to eat: there’s a small but deep sink with a 12V water pump, a one-burner gas stove (upgraded to a two-burner one in the off-road model), a small fridge, some storage space, a vent, and an extractor.
How’s that for fancy? Additional storage is found in the seats and up above, on the wall.
The Pi 2010 has an AL-KO chassis and a fiberglass body with an insulated, laminated, ply-sandwich panel construction that ensures it’s weather-proof and watertight. The small windows on each wall are double-glazed plexiglass and they slide open instead of using hinges, which is another thing Pino has borrowed from boatbuilding. The plywood and vinyl interior feels retro at best and cheap at worst, but can be made more homier by means of personalization options.
Because all units of Pino trailers, whether of the Pi 2010 or larger models, are fully customizable, the Turkish maker doesn’t mention a starting price for either on its website. We reached out to them for some clarification on that and will update the story when and if we hear back. Until then, we’ll just say that, back in 2015, when Pino trailers expanded to the British market, a Pi 2010 started out at £7,999, which is almost $9,800 at the current exchange rate.
Here’s the OG Pi 2010 and its beefed-up younger sibling, the off-road Pi 2010 in action.
