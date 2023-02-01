MLB Star Marcus Stroman's Bentley Flying Spur With Striking Forgiatos Is a Winner's Ride

There are not many brands that scream “luxury” more than Bentley. And baseball player Marcus Stroman knows that, as he has a Flying Spur with custom Forgiato wheels in his collection.
The 31-year-old professional baseball pitcher, who is currently playing for the Chicago Cubs of Major League Baseball, loves luxury things as much as any athlete. Which means his collection includes a luxury ride.
Stroman has just taken his gorgeous Bentley Flying Spur to Black Star customizing shop. Based in Buffalo Grove, Illinois, the shop has just shared a few pictures of the car, adding that, "Stoman's Bentley sitting on Forgiato wheels stopped by," but didn't reveal what modifications it received or if it was there for a service checkup.
The luxury sedan comes with a grey exterior and a black roof. But it doesn’t ride on its original wheels, with the MLB star opting for aftermarket ones. And he obviously went for Forgiatos with quite an unusual, eye-catching design. He seems to have chosen the Parlante ECL ones, which are part of the Original Forgiato series, available in sizes between 20 to 24 inches. They come in a grey shade that matches the exterior of the luxury car. But, instead of the regular Forgiato or Bentley logo on the center caps, he went for custom ones which feature a neon "0," which is his t-shirt number for the Chicago Cubs. The shop in charge of this update was Banned Auto Group.
Bentley Flying Spur offers a choice of three powertrains, a 4.0-liter V8, a 2.9-liter V6 hybrid, and the top-of-the-line, a 6.0-liter W12, with six trims available. Based on the badging on the side, Stroman’s seems to be put in motion by a 4.0-liter engine.
When it comes to the trim, it might be the Flying Spur S, which is the only one offering black exterior detailing instead of the regular chrome accents for the badges, wheels, grille, and more. However, that version usually proudly wears the "S" badging on both sides, meanwhile, Stroman's displays a V8 badge.
Whether it's the standard Flying Spur or the S trim, both feature two engine options, a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 or the 2.9-liter V6 hybrid powertrain. The V8 power unit, like Stroman's, is able to deliver as much as 542 horsepower (550 ps), with 568 lb-ft (770 Nm) of torque. The resources are sent to both axles with the help of an eight-speed automatic transmission.
Although it is a luxury sedan meant for the utmost comfort, it's also very fast. The Flying Spur needs no more than 4 seconds to hit 60 mph (97 kph) from a standstill, going all the way to a top speed of 198 mph (319 kph).
And Marcus Stroman is rightfully quite proud of the vehicle. He hopped in the comment section of Forgiato's set of pictures of his luxury sedan, writing, "My girl."
