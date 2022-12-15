New York Street Artist Alec Monopoly Splashes on a Bentley Flying Spur

After the success at the 2022 Art Basel edition in Miami Beach, Alec Monopoly needed something to celebrate. So, he splashed on a new car, this time, a Bentley Flying Spur Hybrid.
New York street artist Alec Monopoly, whose real name is Alec Andon, has had a very successful end of the year. He recently attended Art Basel and also just released his first-ever piece of jewelry in collaboration with luxury watchmaker Jacob & Co, called "Fly Me to the Moon," which is an exclusive 925 sterling silver pendant, of course, with Monopoly's most iconic characters, and finished with hand-applied enamel paint. Naturally, the limited-edition piece has already sold out.
So, he had to celebrate somehow. So, on Wednesday, December 14, the street artist revealed he has splashed on a new car, a Bentley Flying Spur, and gave us a tour via several videos on Instagram Stories.
The Flying Spur is available in six variants, offering as many as three powertrains, a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine, a 6.0-liter W12, and a plug-in hybrid, which is what Alec Monopoly went for.
The plug-in hybrid's power comes from a 2.9-liter V6 engine, working alongside an advanced electric motor, for a total output of 536 horsepower (544 ps) and 553 lb-ft (750 Nm) of torque.
The Flying Spur hybrid can whizz to 62 mph (100 kph) from naught in about 4.1 seconds, on its way to a top speed of 177 mph (285 kph). The sleek sedan has a range of up to 25 miles (40 km) with zero emissions thanks to its 14.1 kWh battery.
For his new ride, Alec Monopoly opted for a sleek black paint job, combined with a vivid red cabin with black and carbon fiber accents. At the moment, the luxury hybrid sedan is in stock form and doesn’t come with any colorful wraps or stickers that showcase Monopoly’s vibrant personality.
But, of course, there is still a lot of time for him to use the Flying Spur as a canvas in the future, just like he did with his Ferrari F8 Tributo and Rolls-Royce Cullinan.
