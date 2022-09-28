Alec Monopoly's Upcoming Art Will Include Cutting Up Some Classic Rolls-Royces

Highly influential New York graffiti artist Alec Monopoly is now moving on to bigger things – literally. Because the street artist hinted his upcoming “special” project includes cutting up some real-life, classic Rolls-Royces for a sculpture.
Alec Monopoly, whose real name is Alec Andon, is a street artist whose signature pieces include the famous board game character, Mr. Monopoly, and other characters with tongue-in-cheek depictions of luxury and wealth. Since he became famous, he’s had collaborations with CoverGirl, Jacob & Co, TAG Heuer, Vitamin Water, The W Hotel, and many others.
Now, he’s planning something new for Art Basel and he’s moving on to sculptures. Or at least, this is what he’s currently planning. And since artists usually take inspiration from things they are passionate about, his upcoming special project will include cars. Classic cars, better said.
In between having fun on a Yamaha Raptor, working out, and enjoying the scenery outside his house, Alec Monopoly also gave a glimpse at his upcoming project, which will include car sculptures.
The renowned street artist wrote that he is planning on "making historic sculptures" for Art Basel, which will take place later this year. He shared a picture of a website showing a 1935 Rolls-Royce 20/25 Series H2 and added that he'll be "cutting this baby up into something special."
The classic car features coachwork by Barker, finished in a grey exterior, with a brown interior and he seems to have bought it through Beverly Hills Car Club. However, this is probably not important for Alec, who is planning "something special," as claimed in a different shot, showing the "art materials on the way."
A different picture showed that the classic 1935 Double-R isn't the only car he plans on using for his project, but he will also use what looks like a two-tone Rolls-Royce Silver Cloud.
In another video, he gave a look at his studio, calling it his "happy place" and the "most creative place on Earth," as he showed a scaled-down version of a cut-down Jaguar E-Type. Needless to say, we're curious about his "special" project.
Now, he’s planning something new for Art Basel and he’s moving on to sculptures. Or at least, this is what he’s currently planning. And since artists usually take inspiration from things they are passionate about, his upcoming special project will include cars. Classic cars, better said.
In between having fun on a Yamaha Raptor, working out, and enjoying the scenery outside his house, Alec Monopoly also gave a glimpse at his upcoming project, which will include car sculptures.
The renowned street artist wrote that he is planning on "making historic sculptures" for Art Basel, which will take place later this year. He shared a picture of a website showing a 1935 Rolls-Royce 20/25 Series H2 and added that he'll be "cutting this baby up into something special."
The classic car features coachwork by Barker, finished in a grey exterior, with a brown interior and he seems to have bought it through Beverly Hills Car Club. However, this is probably not important for Alec, who is planning "something special," as claimed in a different shot, showing the "art materials on the way."
A different picture showed that the classic 1935 Double-R isn't the only car he plans on using for his project, but he will also use what looks like a two-tone Rolls-Royce Silver Cloud.
In another video, he gave a look at his studio, calling it his "happy place" and the "most creative place on Earth," as he showed a scaled-down version of a cut-down Jaguar E-Type. Needless to say, we're curious about his "special" project.