When in Sardinia, Alec Monopoly Rented a Rolls-Royce Ghost to Take Him to Jacob & Co Event

Alec Monopoly visited Sardinia, Italy, for the first time, to attend a Jacob & Co event, which means everything had to be top-notch. Luckily, his ride fit the description, as he went for a Rolls-Royce Ghost.
Alec Monopoly, whose real name is Alec Andon, is a New York street artist. He has had several deals with famous brands like The W Hotel, TAG Heuer, Vitamin Water, CoverGirl, and more, which propelled him to stardom and steered him straight to a $12 million net worth.
In a new series of pictures and videos shared on his social media account on August 8, Alec Monopoly revealed he was heading to Port Cervo in Sardinia, Italy, for the first time. He had a colorful Jeep with him until he reached a private helicopter, which eventually took him to a private jet.
When he arrived in Italy, he had a big mansion at his disposal and rented a luxurious car to attend a Jacob & Co event at Billionaire Porto Cervo – a Rolls-Royce Ghost.
The Ghost seems to be from the previous generation. The model is powered by the luxury carmaker’s 6.6-liter V12 engine. Paired up to an eight-speed automatic transmission, the power unit cranks out 562 horsepower (570 ps) and a maximum torque of 557 lb-ft (782 Nm).
With these figures on the spec sheet, the performance of the Ghost is exactly what you’d expect: it can hit 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill in 4.9 seconds and reach a top speed electronically limited to 155 mph (249 kph)
Naturally, the artist also had his own Jacob & Co watch with him, a colorful timepiece named Jacob & Co. Astronomia Tourbillon Alec Monopoly. The eccentric, colorful watch was produced in a limited edition of only nine units, each with a $600,000 price tag.
