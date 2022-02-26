Jeffree Star's Classic Rolls-Royce Restomod Is Pinktacular

This upcoming custom build is most definitely not everyone’s cup of tea. When you think Rolls-Royce, you imagine elegance, maybe a black or white model, or even orange. And, for a classic model, silver. For some, a pink Rolls-Royce could be equivalent to heresy. Not for Jeffree Star, though.
Jeffree Star rose to fame on YouTube thanks to his makeup tutorials and his outrageous self. He knew how to create his image and build his company, and, as of today, he’s worth approximately $200 million. And he has the car collection to prove it. He owns more than a dozen models, scattered between his mansion in Los Angeles, California, and his ranch in Wyoming. And a lot of them are outrageously colorful.
And now, his latest project included full customization for a 1965 Rolls-Royce Silver Cloud III.
The car received an update everywhere, including to its core. The star worked with remodeling firm West Coast Customs, famous for customizing cars for the MTV show Pimp My Ride, which shared a video on what went on during the upgrades.
They replaced its engine with an LS engine for more reliability, and, why not, more power. They didn’t give us more details on the improved performance, but it comes with an upgraded suspension, elegantly giving it more ground clearance.
Initially coming with silver paint, the guys over at West Coast Customs painted it pink, to match the majority of Star’s car collection. La piece de resistance of this vehicle is the interior, which had to match the exterior. It comes in a pearlescent pink, but that was a tricky business, because there’s no leather in that particular color. Which had to be painted, too.
The custom auto shop has previously worked with Star, and they knew what he likes. But, for this model, Star knew exactly the shade of pink he wanted for his upgrade, and they tried to match a car he’d seen in China, and succeeded.
And, with all the impressive cars in Jeffree’s collection, this one truly stands out.
