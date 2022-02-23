Alec Monopoly Hangs Out with Jake and Logan Paul on Yacht, Arrive on Helicopter

When you’re famous, you usually surround yourself with equally prominent figures. And street artist Alec Monopoly decided to spend the holiday with Jake and Logan Paul on a yacht and arrived there in a helicopter.
Alec Monopoly, on his real name Alec Andon, became famous thanks to his use of board game Monopoly character, Mr. Monopoly, which also became his nickname. As of 2022, he has a net worth of around $15 million, which he uses to buy the most expensive cars and gadgets.
Now, he got together with Jake and Logan Paul, who became famous on YouTube, before moving on to bigger and better things.
The “tres hermanos” (three brothers), as Alec put it on social media, are enjoying themselves on a bro-dventure on a yacht, and living the good life.
We don’t have information on the name of the vessel, but Alec Monopoly gave us a good look at the amenities on board. We could notice the wide beam, the large sunbed on the second deck, and the wooden stairs leading to the main deck, which seems to include a pool or a jacuzzi.
Of course, given that Jake Paul is a professional boxer and Logan loves to stay in shape as well, there’s also a fully equipped gym on board, with a full view of the sea.
The famous brothers and the artist had a few crew members catering to their every need, including a private chef.
On board the luxurious yacht, there was also a helipad, where the helicopter that brought them to the vessel came in to land. The helicopter is an H175 Airbus, which is also used by law enforcement, search and rescue, helicopter emergency medical services, government VVIP, and private or business aviation. It also broke some records during its flight career, with a time-to-climb record of 6,000 meters in 6:54 minutes and a time-to-climb record of 3,000 meters in 3:10 minutes.
Their bro-time seems to have included a party on the yacht, with Alec and Logan as DJs, and the three of them had a great time on board.
