Papi Steak Owner David Einhorn Gets Two Rolls-Royces With Alec Monopoly Art

Papi Steak is one of the go-to restaurants for celebrities in Miami, Florida, and that helped its owner, David Einhorn, afford not just one, but two Rolls-Royces that come with Alec Monopoly art all over it.
David "Papi" Einhorn is one of the owners of Papi Stake, alongside partners David Grutman and Groot Hospitality. And the high-octane restaurant seems to be going great, because Einhorn has just treated himself to a Rolls-Royce Phantom and a Ghost.
New York street artist Alec Monopoly revealed the news on his Instagram Stories, sharing a video of the luxury sedan pulling up on a driveway, next to his own Ferrari. The Phantom comes with a dark green exterior and features Alec Monopoly's art all over it.
"Papi got a new car," Alec says at the beginning of the video. "Wow, look at Papi's new car," joking that, "Papi Steak is flourishing."
Based on one of his re-shares on his Instagram Stories, David Einhorn worked with Alpha Pro Detail, an auto detailing service from Miami, for the upgrades. The service shared on its Instagram Stories on Tuesday, November 29, "unveiling coming today," showing a Rolls-Royce in the dark. They also tagged the restaurant and its owner.
The same auto shop shared a look at the other new car beside the dark-green Phantom: a white Rolls-Royce Ghost, also featuring Alec’s art.
But Einhorn’s cars aren't the only one that features Alec Monopoly art. In fact, the street artist has just unveiled that his own cars, a red Ferrari F8 Tributo and a black Rolls-Royce Cullinan, benefited from the same treatment recently.
And, while it’s not everyone’s cup of tea when it comes to Ferraris or Rolls-Royces, it’s surely unique and meant to turn heads in Miami. It's unclear whether he worked with the same detailing shop as Einhorn.
After welcoming the cars, Alec Monopoly gave Einhorn a private tour of Art Basel, which is to take place from December 1 until December 4, in Miami Beach. They also stopped by Papi Steak, where they enjoyed some food and a Rolls-Royce shaped cake, as you can see in our gallery.
