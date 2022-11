Papi Steak Owner David Einhorn Gets Two Rolls-Royces With Alec Monopoly Art

David "Papi" Einhorn is one of the owners of Papi Stake, alongside partners David Grutman and Groot Hospitality. And the high-octane restaurant seems to be going great, because Einhorn has just treated himself to a Rolls-Royce Phantom and a Ghost.New York street artist Alec Monopoly revealed the news on his Instagram Stories, sharing a video of the luxury sedan pulling up on a driveway, next to his own Ferrari. The Phantom comes with a dark green exterior and features Alec Monopoly's art all over it."Papi got a new car," Alec says at the beginning of the video. "Wow, look at Papi's new car," joking that, "Papi Steak is flourishing."Based on one of his re-shares on his Instagram Stories, David Einhorn worked with Alpha Pro Detail , an auto detailing service from Miami, for the upgrades. The service shared on its Instagram Stories on Tuesday, November 29, "unveiling coming today," showing a Rolls-Royce in the dark. They also tagged the restaurant and its owner.The same auto shop shared a look at the other new car beside the dark-green Phantom: a white Rolls-Royce Ghost , also featuring Alec’s art.But Einhorn’s cars aren't the only one that features Alec Monopoly art. In fact, the street artist has just unveiled that his own cars, a red Ferrari F8 Tributo and a black Rolls-Royce Cullinan, benefited from the same treatment recently.And, while it’s not everyone’s cup of tea when it comes to Ferraris or Rolls-Royces, it’s surely unique and meant to turn heads in Miami. It's unclear whether he worked with the same detailing shop as Einhorn.After welcoming the cars, Alec Monopoly gave Einhorn a private tour of Art Basel, which is to take place from December 1 until December 4, in Miami Beach. They also stopped by Papi Steak, where they enjoyed some food and a Rolls-Royce shaped cake, as you can see in our gallery.