Bhad Bhabie Casually Hangs Out on the Hood of a Bentley Flying Spur

Not all people with several expensive cars treat their models with kid gloves. Most of them just act normally around them. For rapper Bhad Bhabie normal means hanging out on the hood of a luxury car, the Bentley Flying Spur.
Danielle Bregoli, best known as Bhad Bhabie, might be just 19 years old, but she has already started building her own car fleet. And she is so used to her expensive vehicles that she doesn't pamper them much, even if they are priced at over $200,000, like her Bentley.
Because, in her latest Instagram post, she casually hangs out on the hood of the luxury car, wearing high heels, while her phone and bag are placed right next to her. Her Bentley is a Flying Spur with a black exterior and chrome delete.
There are no less than six trims for the Flying Spur. There’s the standard, S, Azure, Odyssean Edition, Speed, and Mulliner. But based on the W12 badge on the side of the car, it looks like Bhad Bhabie went for the Speed trim. It is the only one, aside from the Mulliner, which has a different radiator grille, that comes with this engine option. It is Bentley's 6.0-liter twin-turbo W12 engine, rated at 626 horsepower (635 ps) at 6,000 revs per minute and 664 lb-ft (900 Nm) of torque between 1,650 and 4,500 rpm, sent to all wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission.
The luxury sedan doesn't need much to hit 60 mph (97 kph), as 3.7 seconds are enough for it. And it goes as fast as 207 mph (333 kph).
In an older video, Bhad Bhabie revealed that the Flying Spur, which is a 2021 model year, was the first car she actually had in her name, although she paid for other cars before. This year, it received brand-new aftermarket wheels from Forgiato, which seem to be the TEC S1 model. Bhad Bhabie said she was planning on turning them red to match the brake calipers, but that doesn’t seem to have happened yet. The cabin of the luxury sedan boasts red upholstery.
Besides the Bentley Flying Spur, Bhad Bhabie also owns a Lamborghini Urus, a white Dodge Durango SRT, and a Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk.
Bregoli became famous after her appearance on Dr. Phil in September 2016, as she uttered her viral catchphrase "cash me outside, how about that?" Since then, she has released her debut mixtape, '15,' in 2018, and several singles, her latest one in 2021, the same year she launched her own record label, Bhad Music. She has yet to release her upcoming debut EP, but she has kept busy, be it with her career or constantly purchasing or upgrading her cars to make them look good on social media.
