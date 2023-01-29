Rapper Bhad Bhabie Involved in Car Crash Where Her Bentley Flying Spur Got Totaled

Rapper Bhad Bhabie just revealed she was involved in her first car accident, and it was quite serious. So much, that her Bentley Flying Spur was totaled and left her “devastated.”
The 19-year-old rapper Bhad Bhabie, whose real name is Danielle Bregoli, just hopped on social media on Saturday, January 28, to reveal that she was involved in a car crash. In a message, the rapper explained to her fans that she is “beyond devastated” after the incident.
At the moment, she was not behind the wheel, based on her message, which she added, "Thank God I wasn't driving because I wouldn't have [known] what to do."
But she was in a car she owns, her black Bentley Flying Spur which we covered just over a week ago, with the 19-year-old casually chilling on the top of the hood of the luxury sedan. And the Bentley also represented the first car she officially owned in her name.
In the same message, Bregoli revealed that her “first car is totaled and over with.” She also added a picture of the luxury car which had severe damage on its left side and you could see the airbag deployed on the passenger seat. She also noted that, were it not how "heavy” the luxury car is, her friend, Tilan, who was driving at the moment, “would probably be dead.”
And an incident like this surely leaves you quite shaken up. In the same message, Bhad Bhabie added that, “this was my first car accident I'm still shook up and don't ever wanna get in a car ever again." Which is more than understandable.
Luckily, she and Tilan managed to get out of the crash unscathed. Which can’t be said for the Bentley. While some people claimed this was just a “fender bender,” Tilan hopped online to dismiss the claims, adding that “Thank God her car was able to take a hit like that. The impact was so hard all the airbags deployed.” Neither Tilan nor Bhad Bhabie provided more information on how the crash happened or if another driver was involved. But we already know that Bentley makes powerful cars, especially ones that come with a W12 engine, like Bhad Bhabie's.
The custom auto shop that worked on Bhad Bhabie's Bentley, Luxury Motoring, also addressed the incident via Instagram Stories. The shop's social media account wrote, "RIP to the Bentley. It was totaled last night," adding that the team is "glad she's okay though."
However, it looks like the rapper received quite a lot of criticism following the crash that led her to delete all her posts on social media at the moment.
The Bentley Flying Spur, which is priced at over $200,000 came with a black exterior and a red leather upholstery inside. In 2022, it also received brand-new aftermarket wheels from Forgiato, and she had more plans to match them to the red brake calipers. But her wish won't come true anymore following the crash.
The Flying Spur wasn’t the only car in her collection, as she also owns a Lamborghini Urus, a white Dodge Durango SRT, and a Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk. But it might take a while before she hops behind the wheel again.
