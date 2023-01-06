New York Yankees Star Aaron Judge Drove a Plain Old Regular Audi A7 for Years

Professional athletes are well known for their flashy rides, from exotics with Ferrari or Lamborghini badges to luxury mansions on wheels like the Rolls-Royce Cullinan or the Phantom. What that in mind, having learned that one of the biggest stars in professional sports drove a regular car (more or less) for multiple years, feels quite refreshing.
Let’s put it this way: if I had a nickel for every story I’ve ever read (or written) that featured some NBA, NFL or soccer star together with some $100k+ missile on wheels, well, I’d probably be able to afford Main Level Outfield season tickets at Yankee Stadium. Yes, don’t worry, I did the math, and it checks out.
Speaking of the Yankees, we recently found out that superstar outfielder Aaron Judge, has been driving an old Audi A7 for quite some time in recent years, and I think it speaks volumes about his character as somebody who’s not just looking to inspire children to max out their potential, but also to become responsible citizens – all through his ‘All Rise Foundation.’
We first learned about the car back in 2015 when he posted images of it on Instagram. This was way before he even made his MLB debut (August 2016), which would explain why that Audi wasn’t an RS 7, or even an S7 for that matter. Just a plain old A7 Sportback with some type of matte gray wrap on it, presumably.
Afterwards, it was all quiet on the “car front” until Judge was photographed by a fan as he pulled into a parking structure right next to Yankee Stadium in the Bronx. This happened in 2018 and that really looks like the same specification car, minus the wrap. So, he either unwrapped the car or replaced it with an identical Audi A7 Sportback, but black.
Two years later, Judge was spotted exiting what appears to be that very same Audi A7 at Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Florida. Again, it’s not the Audi Sport variant or the S7 model. The former would have two massive oval pipes at the rear and the latter would have quad pipes. It’s also worth noting that in the year 2020, Judge was still driving what was clearly a first-generation pre-facelift Audi A7.
Just last month, the Yankees star re-signed with his ball club to the tone of $360 million over a nine-year period. It was the single largest free agent deal in MLB history. The following day, he also became only the 16th captain of the New York Yankees, who remained captainless for eight years after Derek Jeter retired in 2014.
Judge and his New York Yankees are heading into the 2023 MLB season as one of the big favorites to win the World Series, along with the Houston Astros (returning champions), the New York Mets, Atlanta Braves, San Diego Padres, and Los Angeles Dodgers.
