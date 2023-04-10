MINI Puts a Price Tag on the Last Clubman Stateside, Final Edition Is Pricier Than the JCW

It may have took them a while, but MINI has finally stepped forward to announce how much the 2023 Clubman Final Edition costs in the United States, and how many of them will make their way to our market.
In a recent press release, the BMW Group-owned brand states that the model is accompanied by an MSRP of $46,150, excluding the $995 destination and handling charge. This means that it carries a $10,000 premium over the regular Cooper S ALL4 Clubman, on which it builds, and that it is slightly more expensive than the more powerful JCW (John Cooper Works), available from $42,400.
Some of the highlights of the special edition car, which sends off the eight-year-old vehicle in all markets, include the Shimmer Copper accents on the outside. These decorate the grille, side scuttles, and other parts of the exterior, and are joined by thin lines in the same hue. Exclusive logos further separate it from the regular lineup, just like the wheels that measure 18 inches in diameter. The Union Jack graphics can be seen on the rear lights, and in terms of colors, interested parties will have to limit their choice to Enigmatic Black, Nanuq White, or Melting Silver III.
‘Final Edition’ door sills are also exclusive to the new Clubman Final Edition, which sports leather upholstery with a sewn-in edition logo in Dark Maroon. Blue contrast stitching, Piquet fabric in anthracite, Sage Green Dark accents on the dashboard that also features the exclusive Shimmer Cooper trim, and Nappa leather-wrapped steering wheel are other highlights. This model is also equipped with front sports seats, an infotainment system with an 8.8-inch touchscreen display, remote services, Apple CarPlay, and others, and it gets bespoke floor mats as well, with a special logo on them.
Out of the 1,969 units of the Clubman Final Edition that will ever see the light of day, fewer than 100 will be shipped to the New World, MINI says. Production is set to kick off in September, and the first units will arrive at dealers nationwide one month later. Another 100 copies are reserved for the United Kingdom, in right-hand drive, where the automaker is asking a minimum of £37,000 ($45,930) for each one.
As a reminder, the Clubman comes in three grades in the United States. These are called the Cooper S, Cooper S ALL4, and John Cooper Works ALL4. The former kicks off at $34,050 before destination, and it uses a 189-horsepower 2.0-liter engine. The mid-spec can be yours from $36,150, packing the same lump and adding an all-wheel drive system. The 301-hp John Cooper Works, which takes 4.6 seconds to sprint to 60 miles an hour (97 kph) from zero, has an MSRP of $42,400.
Some of the highlights of the special edition car, which sends off the eight-year-old vehicle in all markets, include the Shimmer Copper accents on the outside. These decorate the grille, side scuttles, and other parts of the exterior, and are joined by thin lines in the same hue. Exclusive logos further separate it from the regular lineup, just like the wheels that measure 18 inches in diameter. The Union Jack graphics can be seen on the rear lights, and in terms of colors, interested parties will have to limit their choice to Enigmatic Black, Nanuq White, or Melting Silver III.
‘Final Edition’ door sills are also exclusive to the new Clubman Final Edition, which sports leather upholstery with a sewn-in edition logo in Dark Maroon. Blue contrast stitching, Piquet fabric in anthracite, Sage Green Dark accents on the dashboard that also features the exclusive Shimmer Cooper trim, and Nappa leather-wrapped steering wheel are other highlights. This model is also equipped with front sports seats, an infotainment system with an 8.8-inch touchscreen display, remote services, Apple CarPlay, and others, and it gets bespoke floor mats as well, with a special logo on them.
Out of the 1,969 units of the Clubman Final Edition that will ever see the light of day, fewer than 100 will be shipped to the New World, MINI says. Production is set to kick off in September, and the first units will arrive at dealers nationwide one month later. Another 100 copies are reserved for the United Kingdom, in right-hand drive, where the automaker is asking a minimum of £37,000 ($45,930) for each one.
As a reminder, the Clubman comes in three grades in the United States. These are called the Cooper S, Cooper S ALL4, and John Cooper Works ALL4. The former kicks off at $34,050 before destination, and it uses a 189-horsepower 2.0-liter engine. The mid-spec can be yours from $36,150, packing the same lump and adding an all-wheel drive system. The 301-hp John Cooper Works, which takes 4.6 seconds to sprint to 60 miles an hour (97 kph) from zero, has an MSRP of $42,400.