MINI Pulling the Plug on the Clubman, Final Edition Bids Farewell to the Model

After eight years in the market, MINI is about to retire the second-generation Clubman, though not before celebrating it with a limited edition. Named the MINI Clubman Final Edition, it features some exclusive touches inside and out, and it is destined for global markets, including the United States.
On the visual front, the Clubman Final Edition is available in Nanuq White, Melting Silver, and Enigmatic Black, with Shimmer Copper accents. The contrasting hue can be seen on different parts, including the grille and side scuttles. The narrow lines decorate the hood, lower area of the side doors, and rear doors. The latter have a ‘Final Editon’ emblem, and the C pillars sport an exclusive logo. It rides on 18-inch alloys, with a bi-tone look, that have a special graphic pattern. The Union Jack taillights are obviously included, as a reference to the origins of the model.
Those opening the doors will be greeted by the ‘Final Edition’ sill trims, otherwise, also replicated on the lower spoke of the Nappa leather-wrapped steering wheel. The seats, with extra side bolstering for those at the front, were also wrapped in leather, and they have a sewn-in edition badge in Dark Maroon, Piquet fabric insert in anthracite, blue contrast stitching, and adjustable thigh support. Dark trim on the dashboard with strips in Sage Green Dark and exclusive Shimmer Copper, as well as a special logo that bedecks the floor mats are other highlights. MINI has gone as far as making the key fob more unique too. The 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, with smartphone integration and remote services, is standard.
The BMW Group-owned British brand states that the new Clubman Final Edition is available in the Cooper and Cooper S specifications. Diesel variants will also be available, and so will the all-wheel drive system. Naturally, the powertrain options will vary depending on the market. Speaking of which, MINI hasn’t said how many units of the vehicle will make their way to the United States, and how much it will cost. Production is capped at 1,969 copies, a nod to the year when the original Clubman was introduced. The United Kingdom, for instance, will get 100 of them, and they kick off at £37,000 on-the-road, equaling to $45,270 at today’s exchange rates.
In our market, the Clubman is offered in the Cooper S, Cooper S All4, and John Cooper Works All4 versions. Pricing starts at $34,050, $36,150, and $42,400, respectively, and the first two have a 2.0-liter four-pot, rated at 189 hp. The big difference between them is the all-wheel drive system that is standard on the mid-range model. The top-of-the-line flavor is also the punchiest, with 301 hp on tap, and the ability to hit 60 mph (97 kph) in 4.6 seconds.
