2020 MINI Clubman Facelift Revealed With Exterior and Interior Upgrades

16 Apr 2019, 8:56 UTC ·
After nearly four years on the market, the current generation MINI Clubman 5-seater is getting a facelift this year, and the refreshed version was shown by the British this week, as a means, it seems, to counterbalance the weight of other premieres showing in Shanghai and New York.
201 photos
The soon-to-be-launched facelift comes with improvements to the exterior and interior, an upgrade of the MINI Connected services and new items in the Original MINI Accessories range.

Visually, the changes for the facelift seem to be, at least on paper, extensive. The front end comes with a new look enhanced by the reshaped radiator grille, new LED fog lamps, and LED headlamps with Matrix function. At the rear, the changes are limited to new LED fog lamps, available as an option in Union Jack design.

The 2020 Clubman also gains several body colors, including Piano Black, and new light alloy wheels.

For the interior, the main changes are limited to a new offering of leather trims and interior surfaces. As standard, the Clubman comes equipped with six speakers, a USB socket, and a 6.5-inch color screen in the central instrument cluster.

The stock Clubman can be individualized greatly, like any other MINI, via the wide choice of options included in the Original Accessories range. For the 2020 model year, the newest additions are new side scuttles, exterior mirror caps and the Night Jack roof design.

Engine wise, the car will be available at launch with a choice of three gasoline and three diesel engines, with power outputs varying from 102 to 192 hp. At an unspecified date after market launch, the car will also get a John Cooper Works variant.

For now, MINI did not say when the 2020 Clubman will become available, nor did it announce pricing for the model.

Full details on the facelift can be found in the document attached below.
