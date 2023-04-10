Japanese Airlines Join the Sustainable Aviation Fuel Club

Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) is still a scarce and expensive alternative to conventional fuel, but Neste is one of the companies that’s trying to change things. Its most recent success is a hefty dose of green jet fuel, supplied to the Japanese market, with support from Japan’s transport authorities.
In June 2022, Malaysia Airlines hit a global milestone related to the use of SAF. It carried out a historic SAF-powered flight with passengers on board, from Kuala Lumpur and Singapore. This alternative fuel had been tested extensively by other major players as well, but never with passengers on board. A Boeing 737-800 (MH603) completed this pioneering fight, fueled by a blend of 38% SAF.
The fuel was provided by Neste. This Finnish company seems to be conquering the world, slowly but surely. It took full advantage of the current scarcity of SAF, quickly becoming the largest producer in the world. The “Neste MY Sustainable Aviation Fuel,” made from used cooking oil and animal fat waste, is produced in large quantities at a Rotterdam refinery.
But it will also be made at an additional refinery in Singapore, bringing the company’s capacity to 1.5 million tons per year. This is the target for this year’s end, which will confirm Neste’s leading position. Also, Singapore is a strategic location, which will allow the Finnish company to become a SAF hub for the entire Asia Pacific region.
It’s right on track, considering that it’s now participating in a large-scale demonstration project in Japan. The Civil Aviation Bureau of the Japanese Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism (MLIT) is supporting SAF imports, for a gradually larger quantity of SAF used for current airline operations.
Neste has provided its pure SAF, imported by the ITOCHU Corporation, which was then blended with conventional fuel locally, by the Fuji Oil Company.
MLIT will use some of this SAF itself, through its Civil Aviation Bureau. This department will use the green jet fuel, delivered at the Chubu Centrair International Airport, for its flight inspection aircraft.
All Nippon Airways (ANA) and Japan Airlines (JAL) will also feed their fleets with this mix of SAF and conventional fuel. ANA plans to use it not just for domestic flights, but even international ones. By the end of the decade, Japan officials hope to increase the use of SAF to 10%, across the country.
Neste is also planning to make green jet fuel in the U.S. At the beginning of last year, it has partnered with the U.S.-based Marathon Petroleum. Marathon will convert its refinery in Martinez, California, and switch to the production of renewable diesel. This will make Neste the only SAF producer with refineries on three continents – and that’s just the beginning.
